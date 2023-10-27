Quibranza: Not all tequila comes in shots

Ah, tequila—the shot of choice for those in their early-to-mid 20s, offering a new perspective on the use of salt and lemon beyond their presence in ceviche or alongside fish and chips.

Personally, my knowledge of the drinking world is quite limited. While I do enjoy cold beers with pizza — a habit I picked up from playing gigs at Handuraw Pizza — I’ve recently tried to cut back on carbs and calories, following my doctor’s advice.

Until recently, my familiarity with tequila was limited to affordable and potent options like *Latron and *Rose Huervo. (*Real names withheld).

However, one cold Saturday night, I received an invitation to Cebu’s newest and most exclusive speakeasy, The Vault. What appeared to be a store with a meticulously curated selection of spirits, liquors, and wines upfront — named Charlton Wine Store at Oakridge Business Park — concealed a hidden gem in the back: a 35-seater lounge where patrons could savor the finest drinks in a relatively private setting.

I had the pleasure of attending the Volcan de Mi Tierra Tequila Master Class and Tasting, hosted by certified sommelier Odie Pineda. During the event, I had the opportunity to explore the different types of tequila and various ways to enjoy it. Before the tasting session, I savored a delightful three-course dinner, which included Creamy Pumpkin soup, Vault Chicken Tablea, and Pork Stroganoff Mushroom served with Garlic Rice.

Following the meal, I had the chance to savor the smooth Volcan Blanco (paired with thin slices of caramelized apples), the crystal-clear Volcan Cristalino (served with dried fruits and nuts), and the robust Volcan X.A. (accompanied by dark chocolate).

What makes Volcan tequila particularly fascinating is its production process. As the name implies, the brand claims that when a nearby volcano erupted over 200,000 years ago near the town of Tequila in Jalisco, Mexico, it enriched the region’s soil, leading to the cultivation of the finest Blue Agave plants in the world. These plants serve as the primary ingredient in tequila, and they can take up to seven years to mature before they are harvested, explaining the premium prices of this tequila.

I also learned that not all tequila is meant to be consumed in shots. Our guest sommelier described it as sipping tequila, a far cry from the tequila of our younger days, which used to give that burning sensation as it coursed down our esophagus. These premium tequilas are crafted for savoring, either on the rocks or neat.

As I looked around while enjoying the rest of the night, my eyes were drawn to a prominent counter-type display on the wall: 36 “vaults” apparently belonging to 36 lucky guests (for a year). These individuals have the privilege of storing their favorite drinks in-store and enjoying them anytime they return.

Of course, The Vault isn’t exclusively for these 36 fortunate patrons; the speakeasy welcomes anyone who wishes to drink and hang out. However, for those seeking an extra layer of privacy, the passcode at The Vault is personally distributed only by its owners, Charlton and Catherine. In addition to the couple, the 36 guests also have access cards they can use to enter the speakeasy. With that said, table reservations at The Vault are highly recommended.

So here’s to savoring and learning more about what is considered North America’s oldest spirit. Cheers.