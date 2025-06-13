Quibranza: Now showing

There’s just something about the anticipation that fills the theater before the lights go down. The collective gasp when the first big reveal happens on screen. That’s the difference between watching on your phone and in the cinemas — movies are experienced.
Speaking of experiencing films, Cebu has been buzzing with exclusive sneak peeks at upcoming blockbusters, turning cinema trips into memorable events.
On Tuesday, June 10, 2025, Monster Radio BT 105.9 and NUSTAR Resort gave us an unforgettable night with an exclusive screening of the live-action “How to Train Your Dragon.” This beloved franchise, based on Cressida Cowell’s books, first took flight in 2010 with an animated film that captured hearts with its story of a Viking boy, Hiccup, and his unlikely friendship with Toothless, a dragon unlike any other.
Fast forward to this year, and we get a live-action adaptation that brings the Isle of Berk to life in a whole new way. The screening at NUSTAR was the perfect blend of nostalgia and newness — fans of the original trilogy were treated to stunning visuals, a captivating storyline and, of course, the dragons.
On Thursday, June 12, Disney Philippines and SM Seaside City Cebu took us to outer space with an exclusive screening of Pixar’s “Elio.” The story of “Elio” offers a much softer, more whimsical journey into the unknown. Since it was a special advanced screening, we will be holding out on the details until next week!
It must be said, however, the event at SM Seaside brought cosmic adventure to life, with cosmic-themed displays transporting guests to an interstellar playground even before the film began.
See you at the movies!