Quibranza: Of gems and dreams

On Oct. 17, 2024, the world of high jewelry and cinema intertwined as Bulgari hosted an exclusive screening of “Inside The Dream,” the brand’s first documentary on its behind-the-scenes craftsmanship and legacy.
Held at NUSTAR’s Premier Cinemas, the event drew a select crowd of Cebu’s media, thought leaders and influencers, providing an insider’s look at the precision and artistry behind Bulgari’s creations.
The evening began with an elegant cocktail reception at the Bulgari NUSTAR Boutique, where guests mingled among displays of Bulgari’s high jewelry pieces. Notable personalities in attendance included digital creators Slater Young and Kryz Uy, celebrity lawyer Oliver Moeller and former beauty queen Kris Tiffany Janson. The cocktail hour set the tone for what was to come — a cinematic journey that would showcase the brand’s deep-rooted heritage and dedication to luxury craftsmanship.
Through “Inside The Dream,” audiences were shown the meticulous process behind the brand’s high jewelry collection, from selecting rare gemstones to executing precise, artistic designs — a glimpse into the brand’s unwavering commitment to detail and excellence.