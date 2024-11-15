Cebu

Quibranza: Of milestones and thanksgiving

Good taste
Quibranza: Of milestones and thanksgiving
FUN. Cebu media and content creators at the thanksgiving event hosted by Aboitiz at bai Hotel Cebu on Nov. 12, 2024.
Published on

It was a day of updates and meaningful connections. The morning featured the Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates’ Cebu Executives Forum, followed by an intimate Media Thanksgiving gathering. Both events were held at bai Hotel Cebu on Nov. 12, 2024.

The forum offered insights into the company’s forward-looking plans for Cebu. Starting with opening remarks and updates on infrastructure and sustainable development strategies, the program included panels on urban growth, economic incentives and green solutions.

TEAM. From left: Tram Panaligan, public relations and media relations officer, Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates; Ariana Espenida, senior account manager, Pulse Communications; Trix Catly, senior media relations manager, Pulse Communications; Marice Ofrin, brand and marketing communications assistant vice president, Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates.
TEAM. From left: Tram Panaligan, public relations and media relations officer, Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates; Ariana Espenida, senior account manager, Pulse Communications; Trix Catly, senior media relations manager, Pulse Communications; Marice Ofrin, brand and marketing communications assistant vice president, Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates.
HEADS. From left: Monica L. Trajano, vice president for business development, sales and leasing, Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates and Cyel Auza, vice president for Cebu operations, Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates.
HEADS. From left: Monica L. Trajano, vice president for business development, sales and leasing, Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates and Cyel Auza, vice president for Cebu operations, Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates.

Notably, the panel featured experts such as Aboitiz InfraCapital’s Rafael Fernandez de Mesa, Cyel Auza, Hazele Manalo and Jay Navarro, alongside Philippine Economic Zone Authority Director General Tereso O. Panga and Philippine Green Building Council board member Marlo Ocleasa. Together, they shared perspectives on creating a sustainable and innovative Cebu, presenting practical goals and initiatives.

The morning concluded with the ceremonial awarding of the BERDE Certification to Mactan Economic Zone 2 Estate and West Cebu Estate, followed by a lunch for locators and stakeholders.

SNACKS AT BAI HOTEL CEBU
SNACKS AT BAI HOTEL CEBU
SNACKS AT BAI HOTEL CEBU
SNACKS AT BAI HOTEL CEBU
SNACKS AT BAI HOTEL CEBU
SNACKS AT BAI HOTEL CEBU

In the afternoon, the company hosted a relaxed gathering for the media, celebrating camaraderie and the holiday season. With games, raffle prizes and a spread of excellent food and drinks courtesy of bai Hotel, it was a heartfelt way to close the day.

“Beyond business, we are partners in nation-building with you,” said Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates Vice President for Sales, Leasing and Business Development Monica Trajano to members of the media and content creators. “We create opportunities, we drive progress and we better our communities together. Your efforts as well have amplified our message and, for that, we are truly grateful,” she added.

Cheers, Aboitiz — here’s to an even more fruitful 2025.

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph