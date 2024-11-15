Quibranza: Of milestones and thanksgiving

In the afternoon, the company hosted a relaxed gathering for the media, celebrating camaraderie and the holiday season. With games, raffle prizes and a spread of excellent food and drinks courtesy of bai Hotel, it was a heartfelt way to close the day.

“Beyond business, we are partners in nation-building with you,” said Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates Vice President for Sales, Leasing and Business Development Monica Trajano to members of the media and content creators. “We create opportunities, we drive progress and we better our communities together. Your efforts as well have amplified our message and, for that, we are truly grateful,” she added.

Cheers, Aboitiz — here’s to an even more fruitful 2025.