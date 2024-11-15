Quibranza: Of milestones and thanksgiving

It was a day of updates and meaningful connections. The morning featured the Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates’ Cebu Executives Forum, followed by an intimate Media Thanksgiving gathering. Both events were held at bai Hotel Cebu on Nov. 12, 2024.
The forum offered insights into the company’s forward-looking plans for Cebu. Starting with opening remarks and updates on infrastructure and sustainable development strategies, the program included panels on urban growth, economic incentives and green solutions.
Notably, the panel featured experts such as Aboitiz InfraCapital’s Rafael Fernandez de Mesa, Cyel Auza, Hazele Manalo and Jay Navarro, alongside Philippine Economic Zone Authority Director General Tereso O. Panga and Philippine Green Building Council board member Marlo Ocleasa. Together, they shared perspectives on creating a sustainable and innovative Cebu, presenting practical goals and initiatives.
The morning concluded with the ceremonial awarding of the BERDE Certification to Mactan Economic Zone 2 Estate and West Cebu Estate, followed by a lunch for locators and stakeholders.
In the afternoon, the company hosted a relaxed gathering for the media, celebrating camaraderie and the holiday season. With games, raffle prizes and a spread of excellent food and drinks courtesy of bai Hotel, it was a heartfelt way to close the day.
“Beyond business, we are partners in nation-building with you,” said Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates Vice President for Sales, Leasing and Business Development Monica Trajano to members of the media and content creators. “We create opportunities, we drive progress and we better our communities together. Your efforts as well have amplified our message and, for that, we are truly grateful,” she added.
Cheers, Aboitiz — here’s to an even more fruitful 2025.