Quibranza: Personal insights on ‘Quezon,’ how it shatters rose-colored lenses

In the film, former Philippine President Manuel Luis Quezon (MLQ) was portrayed as charismatic yet egotistic; a media-savvy leader who understood the power of perception. Though he wanted what was best for the country — total independence from the Americans — his desire to be at the center of it all was clear. The film, running over two hours, explored Quezon’s dealings with then American Governor-General Leonard Wood, Cebuano statesman Sergio Osmeña, and Gen. Emilio Aguinaldo, the president of the First Philippine Republic.

The cast delivered outstanding performances. One of the most memorable moments came from a brief, understated exchange between two battle-worn men—Gen. Wood (Iain Glen) and Gen. Aguinaldo (Mon Confiado). Jericho Rosales, as Quezon, was phenomenal. “My friend,” Quezon would often say, whenever he needed something from someone — a phrase that revealed both his charm and his political instinct.

Hearing Quezon’s eloquent rhetoric in English, thickly accented, struck a familiar chord. It reminded me of my lawyer grandfather and his peers in court and government — literary, witty and brimming with conviction.

Yet, the Quezon I had long admired — the “Father of the National Language,” the man who prepared the country for independence and aided Jewish refugees escaping the Holocaust — seemed to fade into the background. It felt as if someone had taken the mic from this rockstar statesman. The dissonance hit harder because I share his name.

And the parallels don’t end there: my grandfather, Lolo Luis, was born on Aug. 19 — the same date as MLQ. One of MLQ’s grandsons, Manuel Luis “Manolo” Quezon III, was born on May 10, which also happens to be my birthday. Coincidence, perhaps — but it made the experience feel eerily personal.

Leading to its Oct. 15, 2025, premiere, there was surprisingly little buzz around one of the most ambitious Filipino films in recent memory — especially compared to the hype of “Heneral Luna” and “Goyo.” That changed on Oct. 24, when one of the late president’s descendants publicly criticized the cast and director during a post-screening Q&A.

Do yourself a favor and watch “Quezon.” You’ll leave questioning not just the film, but the country you thought you knew. I did — and maybe, that’s exactly where we need to be right now.