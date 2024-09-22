Quibranza: Psychologist offers guidance on sharing suicide-related content online

SunStar Lifestyle: What are the ethical considerations when sharing social media content about individuals who have died by suicide?

Abby Banuag: “Like any mental health professional, we want the public to be more aware of ethical guidelines when dealing with cases of suicide. It’s essential to respect the confidentiality, dignity, and well-being of these individuals. Sharing information about someone who has died by suicide can violate their privacy and cause emotional distress to their family. More dangerously, it can lead to copycat behavior — known as the “Werther effect” — where publicized suicides trigger further suicide attempts.”

SunStar Lifestyle: How does sharing posts related to suicide impact the mental health of others, particularly vulnerable individuals?

Banuag: This is why we strongly encourage people not to share suicide-related content. In psychology, we talk about “precipitating factors” — events that trigger current problems. If a vulnerable person sees a post about suicide, it could trigger distress, hopelessness or even suicidal thoughts. Even with good intentions, sharing these posts can do more harm than good.

SunStar Lifestyle: What psychological effects might the family or friends of the deceased experience when images or details about their loved one’s death are shared online?

Banuag: It’s heartbreaking. When families see posts about their loved one’s suicide, it often leads to prolonged grief, trauma and emotional distress. They lose control over the narrative and feel like the public is intruding on their private mourning. Worse, insensitive comments — like “Ka weak sad ana niya uy!” or “Wala na siguro na’y simba-simba” — can intensify their emotional pain.

SunStar Lifestyle: What are responsible ways for the public to respond to suicide cases on social media without causing further harm?

Banuag: I always say this: be a hope warrior! Instead of sharing harmful content, share resources — like contact numbers for support groups or mental health professionals. Spread facts about suicide prevention, share coping strategies and encourage people to seek help. While these posts may not get as many likes or shares, they can save lives.

SunStar Lifestyle: Does social media contribute to the stigma or misunderstanding surrounding mental health and suicide? How can we shift this narrative?

Banuag: I think there’s more awareness now compared to before, but there’s still a long way to go. Irresponsible reporting and sharing of suicide cases still happen. I sometimes comment on posts and request that they be taken down. We need to focus on stories of recovery — showing that help is available and recovery is possible — rather than sensationalizing tragedies.

SunStar Lifestyle: Are there any ethical guidelines or laws in the Philippines regarding the sharing of sensitive content about suicide on social media?

Banuag: Yes, we can refer to two laws: the Mental Health Act (R.A. 11036) and the Data Privacy Act (R.A. 10173). Both emphasize the right to privacy and confidentiality. The Mental Health Act also focuses on promoting mental health awareness and not undermining it. Media professionals should also follow the World Health Organization’s guidelines for responsible reporting on suicide.

SunStar Lifestyle: How can we raise awareness about mental health issues without sharing potentially harmful content?

Banuag: It’s all about balance. Focus on education — sharing signs, symptoms and resources — without exposing personal details. Highlight stories of recovery, but always with consent. Follow the World Health Organization guidelines to handle sensitive topics responsibly. Create safe spaces for dialogue and promote awareness while protecting dignity and well-being. And yes, be a hope warrior.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or harmful thoughts, please seek immediate help from a licensed mental health professional or contact a healthcare provider.