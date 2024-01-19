Quibranza: Quick street food guide for Sinulog 2024

Ginabot: A lunchtime favorite, ginabot, or deep-fried pork intestine, takes the spotlight with its crunchy exterior and savory interior, embodying the spirit of quick street bites that punctuate the workday for locals in Cebu.The food scene in Cebu City is as diverse as the vibrant culture that permeates its streets most especially during Sinulog season. From bustling markets to hidden eateries, the metropolis offers culinary delights that cater to every foodie.

To kick-off the festivities, here’s a quick cheat sheet on Cebu’s street food that offers a diverse range of flavors, each item with its own unique tale of creation and purpose.

Pork or Chicken Barbecue: Sizzling on makeshift grills, these skewered delights showcase local grilled meats that are usually served with a sweet, soy-based sauce.