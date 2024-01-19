Quibranza: Quick street food guide for Sinulog 2024

Ginabot: A lunchtime favorite, ginabot, or deep-fried pork intestine, takes the spotlight with its crunchy exterior and savory interior, embodying the spirit of quick street bites that punctuate the workday for locals in Cebu.The food scene in Cebu City is as diverse as the vibrant culture that permeates its streets most especially during Sinulog season. From bustling markets to hidden eateries, the metropolis offers culinary delights that cater to every foodie.
To kick-off the festivities, here’s a quick cheat sheet on Cebu’s street food that offers a diverse range of flavors, each item with its own unique tale of creation and purpose.
Pork or Chicken Barbecue: Sizzling on makeshift grills, these skewered delights showcase local grilled meats that are usually served with a sweet, soy-based sauce.
Saang: Saang (conch shells) are boiled to perfection and served in bustling street-side carts. The experience is elevated by dipping these seashells in a zesty blend of chili and vinegar.
Kwek-kwek: Quail eggs, deep-fried to perfection, become a popular sunset snack in Cebu, capturing the attention of locals winding down their day with these bite-sized, flavorful treats. Consume responsibly — one quail egg has twice or thrice the cholesterol versus a regular chicken egg.
Squid ball and tempura: This delightful combination captures the city’s love for delectable street treats. These food items do not contain actual bits of squid or shrimp but are actually just playful recreations made from starch, sugar and salt, among other ingredients. These are, however, affordable and make for tasty options for a quick snack.
Ngohiong: A local twist to deep-fried rolls, ngohiong showcases the creative fusion of flavors. While most recipes call for frying them in pork lard, these rolls are actually made with just ubod (heart of palm) flavored with five-spice powder and other seasoning.
Tuslob buwa: Have you tried mashed and sautéed pork brains? If you like your pork, spices and deep-fried flavors, this is a must-try.
Chicken proven: Originating from Cagayan de Oro, chicken proven, made from chicken proventriculus, finds a home in Cebu’s street food scene. These are deep-fried and provide a punch of flavor with every small bite. These are usually enjoyed with a sweet sauce.
Ginabot: A lunchtime favorite, ginabot, or deep-fried pork intestine, takes the spotlight with its crunchy exterior and savory interior, embodying the spirit of quick street bites that punctuate the workday for locals in Cebu.
Puso: Dangling from food stalls, puso, or hanging rice, becomes the perfect companion to ngohiong, ginabot, chicken proven, tuslob buwa and other street delights, creating a wholesome and satisfying meal.
There’s more to Cebu’s street food — a testament to the resourcefulness of locals and their desire to make a living while celebrating their cultural identity. This Sinulog, venture into the streets, explore the stalls and let the flavors of Cebu’s street food leave you wanting more.