Quibranza: Silence, for now: Kingston Cheng

But this was different.

The afternoon program was meant for proud parents watching their children onstage during a school recital. Somewhere in the middle of it, a tribute was inserted.

***

There were questions surrounding the hit-and-run incident. There still are. But that night, one thing was certain: Kingston Ralph Ko Cheng was deeply loved.

I remember visiting the wake of Kingston at St. Peter in Imus. When the elevator doors opened to the third floor, bouquets seemed to line the way forward.

Friends of the family had gathered to mourn the loss of the 23-year-old cafe owner and to remember a life cut short far too soon.

Silence.

***

Years ago, when I was around Kingston’s age, I was contacted for an unusual project. A woman familiar with my work asked if I could help write their family’s story.

With the guidance of matriarch Julie Ko and her son Kelie, I helped shape a book about their beginnings, their struggles, their victories, and the younger generation growing into it all.

The family business gave them structure. But the spirit of the home seemed to come from elsewhere: dumpling-making sessions, shared meals and a love for music.

And music, when it means something, often begins and ends in stillness.

Silence.

***

At the Year-End Music Recital of Paref Springdale School, where Kingston studied, the Cheng family donated a piano to the school’s music club.

Kingston’s cousins performed Coldplay’s “Everglow.” Kenna played the donated piano while her brother Kyler Josh Tee joined on violin. Uncle Kelie sang “Cinema Paradiso” and “To Where You Are.”

For a few minutes, time stood still.

Silence.

***

I had been introduced to Kingston a few times at his cafe. Once while catching up with Ahma Julie and Uncle Kelie. The next time I saw them was at St. Peter’s.

Kelie could only shake his head. Tita Julie wore the kind of blank stare grief sometimes leaves behind.

Much has been reported since the incident, and investigations continue. As of the last public updates, authorities were still gathering evidence.

Life can be taken in an instant. Unfortunately, justice seems to move slower. No news of anything, for now.

Silence.

***

The words on the piano reads:

“In loving memory of

KINGSTON RALPH CHENG

His life, like music, was bright, beautiful and too brief.

May the melodies played on this piano honor his memory. And may every note carry his melody of joy in the hearts of all who play and listen.”