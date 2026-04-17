Cebu

Quibranza: Silence, for now: Kingston Cheng

Good Taste
DEDICATION. Kelie Ko delivers a heartfelt vocal performance during the memorial tribute for Kingston Ralph Cheng at Paref Springdale School.
DEDICATION. Kelie Ko delivers a heartfelt vocal performance during the memorial tribute for Kingston Ralph Cheng at Paref Springdale School.
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Silence.

In most auditoriums, applause arrives quickly. The final note hangs for a second, then hands meet instinctively.

PIANO. The Yamaha upright piano donated by the Cheng family to the Paref Springdale School music club in loving memory of Kingston Ralph Cheng.
PIANO. The Yamaha upright piano donated by the Cheng family to the Paref Springdale School music club in loving memory of Kingston Ralph Cheng.
MEMORY. A commemorative plaque on the donated piano honors the memory of Kingston Ralph Cheng, celebrating his love for life and music.
MEMORY. A commemorative plaque on the donated piano honors the memory of Kingston Ralph Cheng, celebrating his love for life and music.
CEREMONY. The Cheng family donates a piano to the Paref Springdale School music club in memory of Kingston Ralph Cheng during the school’s Year-End Music Recital.
CEREMONY. The Cheng family donates a piano to the Paref Springdale School music club in memory of Kingston Ralph Cheng during the school’s Year-End Music Recital.
TRIBUTE. Kenna Rae Tee performs on the newly donated piano while Kyler Josh Tee joins on violin during the tribute presentation.
TRIBUTE. Kenna Rae Tee performs on the newly donated piano while Kyler Josh Tee joins on violin during the tribute presentation.

But this was different.

The afternoon program was meant for proud parents watching their children onstage during a school recital. Somewhere in the middle of it, a tribute was inserted.

***

There were questions surrounding the hit-and-run incident. There still are. But that night, one thing was certain: Kingston Ralph Ko Cheng was deeply loved.

I remember visiting the wake of Kingston at St. Peter in Imus. When the elevator doors opened to the third floor, bouquets seemed to line the way forward.

Friends of the family had gathered to mourn the loss of the 23-year-old cafe owner and to remember a life cut short far too soon.

Silence.

***

Years ago, when I was around Kingston’s age, I was contacted for an unusual project. A woman familiar with my work asked if I could help write their family’s story.

With the guidance of matriarch Julie Ko and her son Kelie, I helped shape a book about their beginnings, their struggles, their victories, and the younger generation growing into it all.

The family business gave them structure. But the spirit of the home seemed to come from elsewhere: dumpling-making sessions, shared meals and a love for music.

And music, when it means something, often begins and ends in stillness.

Silence.

***

At the Year-End Music Recital of Paref Springdale School, where Kingston studied, the Cheng family donated a piano to the school’s music club.

Kingston’s cousins performed Coldplay’s “Everglow.” Kenna played the donated piano while her brother Kyler Josh Tee joined on violin. Uncle Kelie sang “Cinema Paradiso” and “To Where You Are.”

For a few minutes, time stood still.

Silence.

***

I had been introduced to Kingston a few times at his cafe. Once while catching up with Ahma Julie and Uncle Kelie. The next time I saw them was at St. Peter’s.

Kelie could only shake his head. Tita Julie wore the kind of blank stare grief sometimes leaves behind.

Much has been reported since the incident, and investigations continue. As of the last public updates, authorities were still gathering evidence.

Life can be taken in an instant. Unfortunately, justice seems to move slower. No news of anything, for now.

Silence.

***

The words on the piano reads:

“In loving memory of

KINGSTON RALPH CHENG

His life, like music, was bright, beautiful and too brief.

May the melodies played on this piano honor his memory. And may every note carry his melody of joy in the hearts of all who play and listen.”

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