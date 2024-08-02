Quibranza: Silver screen shindigs

The ’90s are making a roaring comeback. Fittingly, the title of this column draws on two words that reached their peak before Y2K.

According to Dictionary.com, movie screens in the 1910s were coated with reflective metallic paint, giving them a silver surface that enhanced the projected images. By the 1920s, “silver screen” had evolved from a literal description to a metaphor for cinema itself.

The word “shindig” is a bit more mysterious. Originating around the 1850s in the United States, its exact roots are unclear. Some say it might refer to the lively, sometimes chaotic dancing at parties where people accidentally kicked each other’s shins. Others suggest it comes from “shindy,” a term for a commotion or quarrel that later came to mean a party.

***

Enough with the etymology. Let’s dive into the action. In recent days, Cebu played host to a trilogy of events that each, in their own way, celebrated the magic of the movies.

On July 25, 2024, The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia - Philippines hosted a celebration for its latest blockbuster, “Deadpool and Wolverine,” with a special viewing party at the Director’s Club in SM City Cebu. Cebuanos got an early taste of what is shaping up to be one of the top R-rated films of all time.

That same evening at SM Seaside City Cebu, BisayaFlix founder and chief executive officer Elcid Camacho premiered his company’s latest film, “Aset.” The event was well-attended, with Camacho heaping praise on the talented cast and crew. “Aset” follows the story of Alexander Montenegro, portrayed by Camacho, a hitman who becomes a spy, or “asset.”

Then, on July 31, Cebuano Blinks—fans of the South Korean K-pop sensation BLACKPINK — flocked to NUSTAR Resort & Casino’s Premier VIP Cinema 1 for the exclusive block screening of BLACKPINK’s ‘WORLD TOUR BORN PINK’ concert film. The movie captured the energy of the group’s record-breaking global tour, giving fans a front-row seat to the electrifying performances that drew an audience of 1.8 million worldwide.

Three nights, three events and a city that’s proving, once again, that whether you’re into superhero mayhem, indie Bisaya films or K-pop concerts, there’s always something on the silver screen worth celebrating.