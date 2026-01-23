Quibranza: Sinulog — the crude, the trad and the holy

All within the parameters of what is considered legal, I believe I’ve finally managed just about everything that Sinulog has to offer. Obviously, I’m not in my teens anymore — although perhaps my mental age would prove otherwise. Still, after cycling through tens of Sinulog Festivals, I can safely say I’ve experienced the entire range, from the spiritual to the secular.

These are observations that run the gamut of the good, the bad and the ugly. Far from academic and closer to a confession. Random and almost irreverent, rather than a neatly recited formula.

With apologies to the epic spaghetti Western released in 1966, I came up with my own list: the crude, the trad and the holy.

Crude

Parties in a metropolis like Cebu are constantly evolving, but they reach peak season every January during the Sinulog weekend. This year was no different. There were reports of mass theft involving hundreds of mobile phones (well, technically iPhones) and a few brawls outside bars.

Perhaps the most jarring pieces of information to come out of social media feeds — although largely unconfirmed — were claims that some people were smeared with face paint allegedly mixed with feces. If true, this was done in extremely poor taste.

Will January 2027 bring change, or another escalation? At this point, it feels like an open question.

Trad

The events themselves went on as planned, and beautifully so, judging by photographs that circulated online. Tradition remains a huge part of what Sinulog embodies. The seaborne procession, the foot processions and the grand parade all looked rooted, familiar and still growing.

The Sinulog Grand Parade also returned to the Cebu City Sports Center after years of experimenting with a different venue at the South Road Properties. I admit — it feels proper. That said, I was not part of the reported 5.2 million people along Osmeña Blvd. and Gen. Maxilom Ave. on Sunday, so maybe we should ask them instead.

I can say this, though, even if I’m part of the minority: a fully finished, infrastructure-ready SRP still feels like the long-term solution. Let’s not wait for tragedies before acting.

The Philippines is predominantly Roman Catholic. I’ve had conversations in the past with pastors who still struggle to process that fact. Sinulog is a festival rooted in faith. And while everything may look — and sometimes feel — borderline “Baal-like,” it is difficult to judge intent.

The Catholic Church, after all, has never been about worshipping statues. But like any large organization, maintaining consistency and clarity — quality control, if you will — is always a challenge.

Late last year, however, the Vatican showed that it can listen to the needs of the times.

In November 2025, the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, approved by Pope Leo XIV, issued a document declaring the titles “Co-Redemptrix” and “Mediatrix” inappropriate for describing Mary, to avoid confusing or obscuring Christ’s unique role as the sole Redeemer.

Technically, these titles never claimed Mary was a redeemer. But as the old adage goes: When in doubt, don’t.

Perhaps all Christian denominations would do better praying together than debating against each other.