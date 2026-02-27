Quibranza: Taking the reins

In the weeks before the celebration, a Cebu-based jewelry brand unveiled horse-inspired pieces during a Lunar New Year luncheon at Hai Shin Lou in Marco Polo Plaza Cebu. In zodiac tradition, the horse represents drive and independence. Add fire and the volume rises. This is a year that rewards movement more than meditation.

Which brings me to Valentine’s week.

Febe and I joined a couples’ pickleball tournament at Crossroads in Banilad. Out of seven teams, we placed sixth. Not podium material. Not tragic either. We took the loss in stride and went home mildly bruised — in ego and quadriceps.

A few weeks later, we did what we probably should have done before signing up. We booked our first proper coaching session.

There is a difference between playing and training. Recreational play is fun. It burns calories. It gives you stories. Coaching changes the game. A good coach sees angles you miss, corrects habits you didn’t know you had and replaces enthusiasm with structure.

Suddenly footwork matters. Shot selection matters. Positioning matters. You understand why some pairs glide while others scramble.

Preparation is quiet. Execution is visible. At some point, you stop admiring the reins.

You pick them up.