Quibranza: Tale of two Sedas

If there’s one thing Cebu’s hotel scene does well, it’s telling stories that go beyond stays. Seda, with its twin landmarks Central Bloc and Ayala Center Cebu, proves that a hotel can be a place where the city’s cultural pulse beats a little louder.
On Sept. 15, 2025, Seda Central Bloc Cebu invited members of the media for a preview of The Bloc Collective: A Lokal Pop-Up, a weekend fair that serves as a marketplace, hangout spot and creative playground. The pop-up will feature handmade accessories, small-batch coffee, vintage finds, florals, matcha drinks and even tarot readings. Now on its second run, the annual event gives Cebu’s young makers a platform where creativity and collaboration meet.
Add the perks of discounted stays, dining credits and partner promos from BPI and GCash, and you get a lifestyle fair that feels festive yet thoughtfully designed.
The Bloc Collective happens on Oct. 24 and 25 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., right along V. Padriga Street in front of Seda Central Bloc Cebu.
***
On Sept. 16, the scene moved uptown to Seda Ayala Center Cebu where the same brand spirit took on a more refined shape. This time, it was about celebration. The hotel held an elegant cocktail preview of its holiday offerings, officially ushering in the Christmas season with warmth, wine and a well-curated sense of cheer.
Bundled room packages come with dinner buffets or access to the hotel’s countdown party. Private gatherings can be booked through their Holiday Gatherings Package, while those who prefer to bring the festivities home can look forward to Seda’s signature hams, food trays and hampers.
It’s no surprise Seda’s Christmas hams are among their most requested holiday treats. Its honey-glazed ham is carved at the table, boasts a sweet yet crisp crust and juicy interior, and is made only in the last quarter of the year.
In two distinct ways, both Sedas celebrate the Cebu lifestyle: one brings makers and dreamers together, while the other gathers families and friends. Either way, it’s about coming together — and that’s something worth showing up for.