Quibranza: Tale of two Sedas

If there’s one thing Cebu’s hotel scene does well, it’s telling stories that go beyond stays. Seda, with its twin landmarks Central Bloc and Ayala Center Cebu, proves that a hotel can be a place where the city’s cultural pulse beats a little louder.

On Sept. 15, 2025, Seda Central Bloc Cebu invited members of the media for a preview of The Bloc Collective: A Lokal Pop-Up, a weekend fair that serves as a marketplace, hangout spot and creative playground. The pop-up will feature handmade accessories, small-batch coffee, vintage finds, florals, matcha drinks and even tarot readings. Now on its second run, the annual event gives Cebu’s young makers a platform where creativity and collaboration meet.