Cebu

Quibranza: Unboxing healthy eating, one meal at a time

OPTIONS. Diet in a Box offers various packages to suit your needs, whether you want all meals delivered or just specific ones (Breakfast and Lunch or Lunch and Dinner).
OPTIONS. Diet in a Box offers various packages to suit your needs, whether you want all meals delivered or just specific ones (Breakfast and Lunch or Lunch and Dinner).
BEEF BURGER STEAK WITH MUSHROOM GRAVY AND MIXED VEGGIES BROCCOLI AND CHEDDAR CHICKEN ROULADE WITH LEMON PARMESAN FRENCH BEANS
BEEF BURGER STEAK WITH MUSHROOM GRAVY AND MIXED VEGGIES BROCCOLI AND CHEDDAR CHICKEN ROULADE WITH LEMON PARMESAN FRENCH BEANS
GRILLED BACON-WRAPPED CHICKEN WITH BUTTERED VEGGIES AND NUTS GRILLED MINCED PORK WITH LEAFY GREENS AND SLAW IN SMOKED CHEESE DRESSING
GRILLED BACON-WRAPPED CHICKEN WITH BUTTERED VEGGIES AND NUTS GRILLED MINCED PORK WITH LEAFY GREENS AND SLAW IN SMOKED CHEESE DRESSING

They say good things come in small packages. Diet in a Box, a wellness food delivery company based in Cebu City, embodies this notion with its thoughtful approach to meal preparation. Customers order a week in advance, but the true delight comes when you lift the lid and discover the culinary care that goes into each meal.

My experience with their Keto-Go Meal Plan has been nothing short of five-star. Keto-Go is just one of the company’s five signature diet meal plans. Here is the complete list:

Calorie-Counted: This plan focuses on calorie control, with meals portioned according to your daily calorie needs based on your weight goals.

Vegan: Prioritizing plant-based foods, this plan offers a variety of nutrient-rich options like whole grains, fruits, nuts, seeds and vegetables.

Lean Machine: Ideal for those engaged in intense performance-based training, this plan provides ample protein, carbs and fats to support your fitness goals.

Pescatarian: Centered around fish and seafood, this plan is low in carbs and rich in protein and healthy fats.

Keto-Go: This plan follows a low-carb, high-fat approach, focusing on precise macro measurements to induce ketosis for energy production.

Diet in a Box offers various packages to suit your needs, whether you want all meals delivered or just specific ones (Breakfast and Lunch or Lunch and Dinner). While the service comes at a premium price (ranging from 2,000 to 4,000 for a week’s worth of meals), it’s a worthwhile investment for those seeking tasty, healthy meals without the hassle of preparation and cleanup. Plus, their commitment to sustainability shines through with locally sourced ingredients.

Their mission is clear: To revolutionize the perception of healthy eating and positively impact people’s diets. Recognized as SunStar’s Best of Cebu Best Wellness Food Delivery for four consecutive years, Diet in a Box is worth checking out for anyone looking to lead a healthier lifestyle on the go.

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph