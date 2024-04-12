Quibranza: Unboxing healthy eating, one meal at a time

They say good things come in small packages. Diet in a Box, a wellness food delivery company based in Cebu City, embodies this notion with its thoughtful approach to meal preparation. Customers order a week in advance, but the true delight comes when you lift the lid and discover the culinary care that goes into each meal.

My experience with their Keto-Go Meal Plan has been nothing short of five-star. Keto-Go is just one of the company’s five signature diet meal plans. Here is the complete list:

Calorie-Counted: This plan focuses on calorie control, with meals portioned according to your daily calorie needs based on your weight goals.

Vegan: Prioritizing plant-based foods, this plan offers a variety of nutrient-rich options like whole grains, fruits, nuts, seeds and vegetables.

Lean Machine: Ideal for those engaged in intense performance-based training, this plan provides ample protein, carbs and fats to support your fitness goals.

Pescatarian: Centered around fish and seafood, this plan is low in carbs and rich in protein and healthy fats.

Keto-Go: This plan follows a low-carb, high-fat approach, focusing on precise macro measurements to induce ketosis for energy production.

Diet in a Box offers various packages to suit your needs, whether you want all meals delivered or just specific ones (Breakfast and Lunch or Lunch and Dinner). While the service comes at a premium price (ranging from 2,000 to 4,000 for a week’s worth of meals), it’s a worthwhile investment for those seeking tasty, healthy meals without the hassle of preparation and cleanup. Plus, their commitment to sustainability shines through with locally sourced ingredients.

Their mission is clear: To revolutionize the perception of healthy eating and positively impact people’s diets. Recognized as SunStar’s Best of Cebu Best Wellness Food Delivery for four consecutive years, Diet in a Box is worth checking out for anyone looking to lead a healthier lifestyle on the go.