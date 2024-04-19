Quibranza: Vision and style

I’ve worn glasses since I started working, and they’ve become a key part of my look. Admittedly, I’ve never been particularly into fashion or style. I lean more towards practical choices. In terms of eyewear, I’d typically get a pair and wear them until the lenses fell off.

However, I’ve come to realize that glasses can actually define a look based on one’s mood. It’s possible to cycle through a small collection, each offering different features (one for office wear, another for the outdoors), which can prolong their lifespan in terms of wear and tear.

I had fun when I visited the newly opened Vision Express branch at Ayala Center Cebu, which held its grand opening on April 4, 2024. This branch, which has delighted customers since its soft opening in December 2023, boasts the largest eyewear collection in all of the Visayas and Mindanao.

“We want to make sure we take care of your eyes,” said Neelam Gopwani, managing director at Vision Express, during her welcome remarks.”

“We have our top doctors — they’re U.K. trained — and they’re going to give you the best eye exam, along with having the best brands of eyewear,” said Gopwani.

One highlight of the event was Cartier’s “Set For You” box. The box contains sets of frames and lenses in different colors, allowing shoppers to see the materials in person. Customers can also use a tablet to mix and match up hundreds of possible looks. Vision Express flew in this exclusive box, one of only three in Asia, to the store. Its official station is at Greenbelt 5 in Makati, Metro Manila. However, for one day only, the box made its way to Cebu.

“Set For You Eyewear invites you to create your own sunglasses. This experience allows you to choose what will make your creation unique: frame, shape, lens color, and signature details. There are almost 800 possible combinations, with the option of adding a personalized engraving as a finishing touch,” explains Cartier’s official website.

I had the opportunity to go through the entire process of customizing my own Cartier pair — complete with my initials. “LQ3,” I said. “Wow, sounds like a royal initial,” replied Mini Paul, the brand marketing head, who was very kind to guide me through the process.

“It’s going to come to you in eight weeks looking exactly like this,” Paul added, pointing to the accompanying tablet, which shows a customer how their customized eyewear will look. “It gives customers the option to keep changing and playing with it.”

The afternoon continued with food, drinks and live music. Guests from the media and some of the brand’s patrons enjoyed browsing through the different eyewear displayed in-store, including brands like Ray-Ban, Gucci, Montblanc and Saint Laurent. The store also carries high-quality prescription lenses from brands like Shamir Israel and Tokai Japan Ltd.