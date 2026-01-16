Quibranza: What locals actually eat when the crowds leave

After Sinulog Sunday, Cebu exhales. The stages come down, roads reopen and the city slowly returns to its daily rhythm. “Snap back to reality,” as Eminem would say.

Long after the visitors leave, these are the street food staples that quietly feed the city. (And if you’re from out of town and still have a few days left to spare in the Queen City, do as the Romans do!)

Ginabot

A lunchtime regular, ginabot or deep-fried pork intestine, remains a favorite for workers needing something filling and affordable. Crisp on the outside and rich inside, it is often eaten with puso and vinegar; no festival required.

Pork or chicken barbecue

Barbecue stalls never really close in Cebu. After Sinulog, they return to serving office workers, drivers and families looking for a reliable, no-frills meal. The sweet, soy-based glaze remains unchanged, whether it’s fiesta season or not.

Ngohiong

Often mistaken for being heavy because it is fried, ngohiong is actually made mostly from ubod, or heart of palm, seasoned with five-spice powder. It remains one of Cebu’s more balanced street food options, especially when paired with vinegar instead of sauce.

Tuslob buwa

Popular in downtown areas, tuslob buwa continues to draw locals looking for bold flavors. Made from sautéed pork brain and spices, it is usually eaten communally, reinforcing its role as both food and social ritual.

Kwek-kwek

Quail eggs coated in orange batter remain a late-afternoon favorite. While best eaten in moderation, kwek-kwek remains a familiar sight near schools and transport hubs.

Squid balls and tempura

Made from starch rather than actual seafood, these snacks persist because they are affordable and filling. After Sinulog, they return to being everyday merienda rather than novelty food.

Street food in Cebu is not seasonal. After Sinulog, street food is less about spectacle and more about returning to normal. And for many Cebuanos, that normal starts with something fried or skewered.