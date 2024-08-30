Quibranza: What makes a good steak?

If we were to sit down over coffee and discuss the best places in Cebu to enjoy a good ribeye steak, I’d have a few solid recommendations. But what I’m more certain of is that a great steak requires time, precision and a healthy dose of passion. These qualities are often best displayed by home cooks with their own kitchen setups. It reminds me of nearly a decade ago when I swore that the best steak in the city came from culinary students who were perfecting their craft, aiming to ace their exams in a culinary school here in Cebu City.

So, if a friend offers to cook you a steak at home instead of dining out, consider yourself lucky — you might just experience a steak that’s either unforgettable or seasoned with the kind of sincerity only friendship can provide.

Gordon Ramsay, the world-renowned chef, is making headlines as he prepares to open his first restaurant in the Philippines. In an old video from November 2012, Ramsay offers a masterclass on grilling the perfect steak — a guide that remains as relevant today as it was then.

Ramsay starts with the basics: choosing the right cut. He emphasizes the importance of selecting a high-quality piece like ribeye or filet mignon to ensure a tender and flavorful result.

Next, seasoning is key. Ramsay advocates for a generous sprinkle of salt and pepper, a simple but essential step in bringing out the meat’s natural flavors.

Smoking hot grill

Then there’s the grill — Ramsay insists it must be smoking hot.

The intense heat is crucial for achieving that perfect sear, locking in the juices and creating a steak that’s rich and savory. Timing is everything. Ramsay recommends grilling the steak for two, three minutes on each side for a medium-rare finish, cautioning against pressing down on the steak as it cooks, which can cause juices to escape.

Finally, there’s the matter of patience. Letting the steak rest for a few minutes after grilling allows the juices to redistribute evenly, resulting in a steak that’s not only tender but bursting with flavor.

Happy eating!