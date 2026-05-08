Quibranza: When malls become stages for Cebu music

That is why Sonata Bisaya Music Festival feels important beyond the music itself.

This year, on May 16 at The Terraces at Ayala Center Cebu and May 17 at Corte Garden at Ayala Malls Central Bloc, mall spaces usually associated with shopping and weekend crowds will instead be filled with live Bisaya music and artists who spent years building their names one performance at a time.

For independent musicians, opportunities like this are not just about getting onstage. It is about being seen by people outside the usual circles.