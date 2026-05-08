Quibranza: When malls become stages for Cebu music

Cebu’s independent music scene has always existed in small bars, cafés, school grounds and late-night gigs carried mostly by word of mouth. Talent was never the problem. Visibility was.
That is why Sonata Bisaya Music Festival feels important beyond the music itself.
This year, on May 16 at The Terraces at Ayala Center Cebu and May 17 at Corte Garden at Ayala Malls Central Bloc, mall spaces usually associated with shopping and weekend crowds will instead be filled with live Bisaya music and artists who spent years building their names one performance at a time.
For independent musicians, opportunities like this are not just about getting onstage. It is about being seen by people outside the usual circles.
Someone passing through the mall after dinner might hear Coloura for the first time. A student spending the afternoon at the mall could unexpectedly discover Esther’s. A family stopping for coffee might end up staying after hearing Missing Filemon play across the atrium.
That is how music communities grow. Not always through viral trends or large marketing campaigns, but through ordinary moments where people accidentally connect with something genuine.
Cebu music has always carried its own personality. There is humor in it, emotion in it and often a kind of honesty that feels very local and very familiar.
The lineup reflects how broad the scene has become. Veteran acts like South Border and Wilbert Ross will share space with homegrown acts such as The Sundown, Bethany, The Ambassadors and many others. The festival does not feel tied to a single sound. Instead, it feels like a snapshot of where Cebu music is today.
It is also refreshing to see mainstream establishments giving independent artists public space in this way. Local music scenes often survive quietly in the background while attention usually goes elsewhere. Events like this help remind people that Cebu has its own thriving creative community worth listening to.
When local musicians are supported, the effect reaches beyond the stage. More gigs happen. Younger artists become encouraged to form bands. Creatives find more work and audiences slowly become more open to listening to music made within their own city.
For one weekend in May, Cebuano musicians will not just be performing for familiar faces in small venues. They will be playing in the middle of the city where more people can finally hear what the local scene has sounded like all along.