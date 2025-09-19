Quibranza: Who will win Mr. and Ms. Press Freedom 2025?

The spotlight turns to Cebu’s media community tonight as the Mr. and Ms. Press Freedom 2025 coronation takes place at 7 p.m. in Café Corazon, bai Hotel Cebu in Mandaue City.

The annual pageant, one of the traditions of Cebu Press Freedom Week, gathers representatives from the city’s leading media institutions.

This year’s candidates are Joshua Solano and Harmony Dela Cruz (SunStar Cebu), Karl Adriane Donal and Elaiza Peñaranda (MyTV), Carl John Griño and Kristin de Dios (The Freeman) and Nathaniel James Sandoval and Arvie Veloso (KBP Cebu).

Far from being just a showcase of poise, the competition also highlights the confidence and presence that media professionals bring to their work. Candidates have been preparing not only for the evening wear and talent portions but also for the question-and-answer round — an anticipated part of the program that tests both wit and clarity. A Q&A coaching session with Ryan Mark Borinaga has helped sharpen their readiness.

The event is made possible through the support of its sponsors: bai Hotel Cebu, Bigseed, Grab, Cebu Pacific, Cenewof, MCubes PR & Events, PRWorks, Oro China, Sheraton, Universal Robina Corp., Selrahco, Josie Pereyra, Diet in a Box, Unilab, Virginia, Lemuel Rosos and D’Sash & Crown Maker.

Pageantry is often about who takes home the crown, but Mr. and Ms. Press Freedom is a celebration of camaraderie in the industry and of the freedom that allows the press to thrive. Tonight, the newsroom takes on a different kind of stage — one lit with applause, anticipation and pride.