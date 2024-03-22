Quibranza: Wonderful Cantonese food tasting afternoon

My companions and I all enjoyed what was served that day, and we were in for such a treat as executive chef Liu Zhi Jun joined us and carefully explained to us the ideas that went behind each dish and the process of making it.

We were served a total of 13 dishes ranging from dim sum to dessert. My favorites for the day included the Crabmeat and Egg White Dumpling (for its subtle yet full flavor), the 12-hour steamed duck soup with Chinese ginseng, baby bamboo shoots and wonton (a comforting hot soup accentuated by the herbs) and the stir-fried US scallops with egg white and macadamia nuts (a wonderful combination of flavors).

Fans of Tea of Spring would be delighted to try out the new Tea of Spring menu, and those who haven’t been here yet would definitely be stepping into a place that upholds the essence of Cantonese excellence. Besides that food, guests can also try out its extensive selection of loose-leaf teas and Chinese wines.

We’re now in the thick of summer, and while the Philippines does not have the luxury of spring, it’s always wonderful to know that you can have a taste of the season at Shangri-La in Cebu.