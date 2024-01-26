Quick service restaurant offers sub-franchising to expand footprint in PH

FC Philippines, a quick-service restaurant player, is eyeing to grow its business in the Philippines through sub-franchising, a move expected to broaden the country’s entrepreneur base besides creating jobs within communities.

“Our KFC stores, especially in Cebu are doing very well. We are expanding and we are open to sub-franchising,” said Leony Rodriguez, KFC Philippines’ senior trade marketing manager.

KFC currently has 380 stores nationwide. Of the total, some 345 are company-owned while 35 are sub-franchised.

KFC has about 12 stores spread across Metro Cebu.

Enriquez and her team recently visited Cebu to represent KFC, marking the brand’s inaugural participation in the Sinulog Festival. KFC supported Banay Baniladnon of Barangay Banilad, Cebu City.

“This is our way of supporting Cebu, and at the same time we want KFC to be seen and be present in all of the country’s festivals,” she said

After Sinulog, KFC will also join Baguio City’s annual flower festival Panagbenga Festival which takes place every February.

Yum! Brands, the mother franchise to KFC Philippines, has allowed KFC Philippines to start offering the business to sub-franchisees since 2019.

Under this new franchising scheme, investment starts at P19 million, which includes store construction, equipment and the initial fees.

The minimum area requirement is 1,200 square meters for a free-standing/drive-thru store and 160 square meters for an inline or a mall store. / KOC