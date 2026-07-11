Quijano: 13 years later at UFC 329

I haven’t felt this kind of excitement for a long time, and I am slowly counting the hours till Conor McGregor versus Max Holloway at UFC 329 this Sunday.

This matchup promises to be a defining moment for two of MMA’s most iconic strikers. One is a brash Irish showman who exploded onto the global stage with devastating knockouts, while his opponent is a relentless Hawaiian volume machine who quietly built one of the most impressive résumés in featherweight history.

It’s truly a contrast of styles between two of the best strikers in MMA history.

FIRST FIGHT. Their only previous meeting came on Aug. 17, 2013, at UFC Fight Night 26 in Boston. A 25-year-old McGregor (making just his second UFC appearance) faced a 21-year-old Holloway. Despite tearing his ACL midway through the fight, McGregor controlled the action with superior striking early and some effective grappling to earn a unanimous decision verdict.

REMATCH. Thirteen years later, both men are legends in their own right. McGregor returns after a long layoff, and many fans, including this Last Rounder, are eager to find out how much he has left in the tank.

Can he still bring the same left-hand danger that once terrorized the division?

What made McGregor’s fights so exciting was the ever-present danger of him finishing his opponents at any given time. Most opponents preferred to take him to the ground rather than risk getting caught in a stand-up striking war. The Notorious One’s stamina is also highly suspect — and the loss to Nate Diaz highlighted that he can be easily overpowered if he’s gassed out.

On the other hand, Holloway brings the experience of hundreds of rounds at the highest level and the kind of volume that has broken many fighters.

His game is the polar opposite of McGregor’ in that he throws high-output combinations and he averages seven significant strikes per minute. He likes to mix in vicious leg kicks and body work, and uses constant forward pressure to break opponents down.

He also has elite cairo which allows him to maintain his pace deep into championship rounds.

MY TAKE. Based on the foregoing, I am leaning towards Holloway winning this one via submission in the 4th round, assuming he survives the expected early McGregor assault. He’s not the fighter he used to be and he has lost two of his last three fights, but at least he has been active even though he has fought sparingly.

I cannot say the same for McGregor, who hasn’t been in the cage for five years. I just know what we’re getting from him this Sunday; ergo my money is on Holloway.

LAST ROUNDS. Are on two of my “Maretes” kumpares, Stephen Villamor and Rey “Gutzie” Gutierrez who are celebrating their birthdays this month. Cheers!