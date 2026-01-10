Quijano: 2025’s Knockout of the Year

Spectacular knockouts need not involve the biggest names of the sport. When we pull up the criteria for this category, name recall is not the biggest yardstick. It’s about the violence of the moment, the torque behind the punch and its aftermath.

One such fight in 2025 checked all the marks and this one involved Brian Norman Jr (28-1, 22 KOs) and Jin Sasaki {19-2, 17 KOs)

It was held in Ota City Gymnasium in Tokyo last June, 2025. The hometown crowd roared for their young contender, Jin Sasaki, the 23-year-old Japanese warrior stepping up to challenge for the WBO welterweight diadem held by Norman,

Now, it may not be amiss to state that Norman is one frightening persona of a fighter. He has a Mike Tyson -like quality about him with the way he seeks and destroys his opponents.

And on this fateful night, when the bell rang, Norman acted like he had some place he had to be and wanted things finished early.

Less than 40 seconds into the fight Norman landed a left hook that crashed against the challenger’s head, sending him to the canvas. 30 seconds later, as a brave Sasaki tried to fight back -Norman landed a combination with the final blow, finding its mark and down went Saski again.

The message was clear: this was not going to be a long night.

The hometown warrior exhibited heart the kind that Japanese boxing fans have always cherished and so he came forward again in the succeeding rounds, dangerously opting to trade with the bigger, stronger champion.

He kept things earnest by landing a few hooks of his own but Norman was surgical and landed heavy body shots - his firepower undeniable . It seemed like it was only a short matter of time.

And so when the 5th round came, Norman made sure things went via the abbreviated route.

Just 46 seconds in, as Sasaki reached low with a jab, he left his head exposed for a brief but fatal instant. Norman, like a viper, suddenly exploded with a perfectly timed left hook—a thunderous shot that he half-lunged that caught Sasaki flush on the chin.

The impact was immediate and sickening.

Sasaki’s body went limp mid-motion, his legs folding beneath him as he collapsed backward. The back of his head thudded audibly against the canvas, but it looked like he had been out even before he fell.

The referee immediately called for the denouement of the fight

As the hometown crowd sat in stunned silence, Norman bowed respectfully towards Sasaki and the audience—a gesture of acknowledgment in the aftermath of devastation.

The knockout was brutal and clean, and that my fellow Last Rounders is 2025’s KO of the year.

