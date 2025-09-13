Quijano: 3 possible scenarios for Crawford-Alvarez fight

Well, here we are fight fans, about to witness one of the greatest matchups of this decade. Two of the top five pound-for-pound fighters in the boxing world, duking it out to see who is the greatest fighter of this generation.

Without much ado, let’s get to our three possible scenarios for this fight.

For the record, I am picking Canelo to win via close decision, leading to a rematch early next year.

FIRST. Both fighters start slow, eager to size the other out. Alvarez pops the jab while Crawford backs up, seemingly trying to find his rhythm.

In the fourth, Crawford lands a huge right hand that stops Canelo in his tracks and momentarily traps the Mexican fighter along the ropes.

Crawford unloads a combination, but Canelo parries and counters well, shaking his head as if to say, “I got this..”

In the middle rounds, Canelo starts to take over as he jabs and lands right hands. Crawford fights back and lands occasional counters.

In the seventh round, Canelo begins to slow down and Crawford makes his move. He marches forward, landing body shots and has Canelo on his back foot for the next three rounds.

However, the extra efforts seem to tire him out and in the championship rounds, Canelo gets his second wind. He imposes his strength over the smaller fighter and when the bell rings, he is declared the unanimous decision victor.

SECOND. Canelo starts fast and brings the fight to Crawford. “Bud” is unperturbed and fights back. This fight has shades of Hagler-Hearns to it and by the 3rd round, the crowd is on its feet as both men bring up a frenetic pace to the fight.

Crawford lands a monster left hook that appears to hurt Canelo in the 5th, but as he steps forward to continue his offensive surge, Canelo pops him with a huge right in the mouth and out goes his mouthpiece.

Alvarez senses blood and hones in. He traps “Bud” along the ropes and unleashes a combination punctuated by a left hook to the body . A few seconds later, Crawford takes a knee, visibly hurt. The ref continues to count but Crawford is unable to beat the count. Canelo via KO in the 5th.

THIRD. Crawford takes control early as he appears to have the faster hands. Canelo is right there with him, but Crawford lands more and gets more work done.

Canelo storms back in the middle rounds as Crawford starts to slow down and the Mexican fighter tries to work his body. Canelo finds success as he wins the next three rounds.

However, Crawford takes over again in the 8th round and he lands a monster right hand that shockingly knocks down Canelo. He doesn’t appear to be hurt but the knockdown definitely affects him as his output wanes in the championship rounds.

Both men fight toe to toe in the final round, but it is clear that Crawford has earned the nod and the judges confirm it with a unanimous decision verdict in his favor.

