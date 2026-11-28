In hindsight, it probably was a case of wishful thinking on our part- after all, in boxing anything can happen, right?

Unfortunately, a few nights ago, under the bright lights of the Ebara Wave Arena Ota in Tokyo, Japan, two of our compatriots who had crossed the seas in the hope of fulfilling their fistic dreams fell by the wayside, while three more in the undercard met with disastrous results.

JOHN MEDECILLO. In the co-feature, Medecillo was the first to fall in his challenge against WBA minimumweight champion Takeshi Ishii. The undefeated 21-year-old Zyvyr John only had ten fights to his name and carried the quiet hope of becoming the fastest Filipino to claim a world crown.

He began with the courage of youth, meeting Ishii’s pressure and even managed to open a cut above the champion’s left eye with crisp punches. He did give a good account of himself in the first few rounds, but Ishii, a former kickboxer who had claimed the vacant title only months earlier with an impressive stoppage win, eventually took over.

He pressed relentlessly, throwing combinations and forcing Medecillo onto his back foot. The constant pressure eventually culminated in a body shot that dropped the young gun in the 10th round. Ishii swarmed Medecillo in the championship rounds, but the latter held on. Mercifully, the bell rang to call for the denouement of the fight, which saw Ishii the unanimous victor.

FAJARDO. In the main event, IBF flyweight champion Masamichi Yabuki made his third defense against Miel Fajardo. This rugged Agusan del Sur native tried to make a fight out of it early, as he rushed forward with hooks and hunted for openings.

The champion however, showed poise and countered effectively. Fajardo had his best round in the 4th as he landed an overhand right, but in the middle rounds, the champion began to impose his will. He proceeded to unleash a sustained beating upon Fajardo who was quite simply outclassed.

By the later rounds, the gap was clear and Yabuki even taunted Fajardo after the latter missed several punches. Fajardo did manage to finish on his feet and the scorecards were emblematic of the nature of the proceedings: 118-110, 118-110 and 116-112.

UNDERCARD. I would be remiss in my duty if I did not mention that there were three other Pinoys who fought in the undercard. However, they all lost via stoppage.

Sadly, that’s the way it is in the fight game. Hopefully, lessons were learned on this chilly Tokyo night. It’s not easy to come face to face against high-level opposition in hostile territory.

LAST ROUND. It’s on Jasmin Pages, better half of my fellow Sun Star columnist, book author, and entrepreneur John, who recently celebrated her birthday. Cheers!