Quijano: A chance for a chip on Lebron’s 23rd season

AFTER missing the first 14 games of the season for the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James quietly made NBA history to become the first player to play 23 seasons.

If these stats are accurate, he is reportedly just 50 games behind the immortal Robert Parish who holds the record for most games played.

Well, “quietly” might be an inappropriate adverb as we all know that the massive media machine that huffs and puffs his every move made sure to bombard us with superlatives about his greatness.

FUNNY. What amuses me to no end is that his fan boys will die on the hill that the more he plays as he ages, he is getting more goated.

Really?

So lets just ignore the fact that his numbers are dwindling and from the eye test alone, he is obviously not the same player he was - even two years ago.

Since when did the GOAT conversation become a sentimental parley? So the more he plays the greater he becomes even if he is not even the best player on his team anymore? He might now be relegated to being the third option on his team with the way Austin Reeves has been playing.

MY TAKE. I too am a LeBron James fan but some of these fanboys are just too overbearing for comfort. I think we should just all enjoy him while he is still playing and cherish the fact he still plays the game at a high level approaching age 40.

In fact, I am rooting for him to win his fifth crown, albeit he is no longer the best player on his team.

In actuality, that will even widen the gap between him and Michael Jordan - his greatest rival in the GOAT conversation simply because in all his championships won, MJ was always the best player on his team, without question.

A fifth title for King James with him as the second or third fiddle, to me is great and should be celebrated as a very high milestone. Let’s leave it at that, and not muddle it with a malarkey GOAT argument.

LAKERS. They are off to a great start and LeBron chose the perfect time to make his season debut against the lowly Utah Jazz. At least he could low-key, ease himself into rhythm. The Jazz are at the 10th spot in the stacked Western Conference and Lebron looked great making timely passes to his teammates.

Still, there are some who worry if he can indeed transition and let go of the reins.

Well, he really has no choice. Luka is the leading scorer in the NBA at a 34.6 clip, while Austin Reeves is at ninth place with 28.1.

LeBron has to step back and enjoy the ride; otherwise, he might ruin a legitimate chance at winning a fifth chip if he upends the team dynamics.

LAST ROUND. This column tolls the bell for Max Limpag, a colleague and the brother of a good friend, Mike. Godspeed Max to the great beyond. Gone too soon, but you will surely be missed.