Quijano: A new local boxing prospect

Looks like we have a new boxing prospect on the local horizon. Last Aug. 16, Alex Santisima Jr. defeated Yukinori Oguni (Japan) by eighth-round TKO on August 16, 2026, at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan, in a scheduled 10-round super bantamweight fight.

BACKGROUND. Alex is 26 years old and is one of the fighting Santisima brothers from Cebu. He is currently with the ZIP Sanman Boxing Team and entered the fight with a record of 13-2 (7 KOs).

This was already his third bout in Japan, as he previously lost his debut there but scored a knockout win thereafter.

Oguni, on the other hand, is a 38-year-old Japanese veteran and former IBF super bantamweight world champion.

He came into the fight with a record of 24-4-3 (9 KOs) and was ranked in the top 15 by major sanctioning bodies. He owns a victory over former unified champion Marlon Tapales (also from Sanman Boxing) by unanimous decision and so you can probably surmise that Santisima came into the fight as a huge underdog.

THE FIGHT. It was competitive early, with two-way action as both fighters exchanged clean shots. However, Alex started coming into his own around the fourth round and by the fifth found an effective punching rhythm by targeting the body before landing head shots.

He was already ahead on two of the three judges’ scorecards by the 8th round.

The coup de grace came at about 1:08 of the same round as he landed a right that wobbled Oguni, and then followed it up by targeting the body again. The final one-two combination forced the referee to call for the denouement of the fight to prevent further damage to the local fighter.

Santisima improved to 14-2 while Oguni fell to 24-5-3. The win marked the first time a Filipino had defeated Oguni and avenged Tapales’ earlier loss.

Of course, the jury is still out on Alex, but with the fistic drought we are currently in, there’s much to be excited about. I especially like his aggressive fighting style because it is fan-friendly, and boxing being a spectator sport, needs action-oriented boxers that places butts on seats and eyeballs on screens.

VERBATIM. “They want us to make a unification. Like I said, I will beat the brakes out of Teofimo.

Ryan Garcia on fighting Teofimo Lopez who recently won WBA welterweight belt

LAST ROUND. It’s on my niece Bianca Nicole Space who recently celebrated her birthday in faraway Sardinia, Italy. Cheers Bam!