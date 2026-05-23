Quijano: A riveting NBA post season

I can’t remember an NBA (National Basketball Association) postseason that has been as riveting as this one. The two conference battles are delivering drama worthy of Hollywood. And mind you, this is without Lebron James—currently the fading face of the league.

EAST. The New York Knicks have been unstoppable. Riding a staggering nine-game playoff winning streak, they lead the Cleveland Cavaliers 2-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals. This isn’t just a series—it’s a definitive statement.

In Game 1, the Knicks staged a historic comeback, erasing a massive deficit with a blistering 22-point fourth-quarter explosion. Jalen Brunson, the heart and soul of the team, calmly delivered some late magic as the Cavs went ice cold.

Game 2 at Madison Square Garden was pure domination. Behind Josh Hart’s relentless energy and Brunson’s brilliant playmaking, New York pulled away for a 109-93 victory.

This Last Rounder was hoping that Cleveland would win this series, but now down 0-2, they face a rather grim task against a surging Knicks squad. Obviously, they’ll need heroic performances from Donovan Mitchell and company to force the series back and exhibit the same grit they showed when they defeated the Detroit Pistons in a seven-game slugfest.

WEST. It’s a heavyweight showdown in the wild, wild west between two powerhouses: the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs.

The series sits tied at 1-1 after a pair of thrillers. In Game 1, the Spurs stunned OKC 122-115 in double overtime, with Victor Wembanyama announcing his arrival on the biggest stage. The 7-foot-4 phenom dropped massive numbers, showcasing he’s not afraid of the spotlight and of the moment.

That 3-pointer from near the logo to tie the score and send the game into 2nd overtime was probably the biggest shot of his career.

However, the Thunder answered in Game 2, evening things with a 122-113 win fueled by elite pressure defense and balanced scoring. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to prove he’s one of the game’s most reliable players, while the Thunder’s depth and physicality tested Wembanyama.

Special mention goes out to Isaiah Hartenstein, who practically bamboozled Victor inside and got away with it.

This matchup to some is actually the NBA Finals already as whoever comes out on top is expected to have an easier time against whoever wins the East.

The problem is that both teams are battling injury concerns and this series might boil down to who has the most healthy and available players for all of the games.

VERBATIM. “You people at home and on TV talking about they were physical with Victor Wembanyama man- y’ll need to stop it. I’ve been kissed harder”

-Charles Barkely (espn.tv)

LAST ROUND. It’s on my niece Yanna Isabelli Chanco Quijano who recently celebrated her birthday. Cheers!