Quijano: A tough lesson for Fury

I was just as askance as any boxing fan to see Tyson Fury fare so poorly against Francis Ngannou.

But you didn’t have much to ponder on really when you look at Fury’s physique during the fight. Granted, nobody is going to mistake Tyson Fury for Evander Holyfield, but he looked especially horrid for this fight. He must have trained on pancakes, waffles and draft beer.

EXCUSES. To say that Fury took him lightly is clearly a massive understatement. No excuses, really. So did most of the boxing world, including this writer.

But my dislike of this fight wasn’t so much about the actual contest itself. Being a fight fan, I like watching fights, period. Whether it’s donnybrook in an alley or a four-round curtain raiser for a main event, I am all for it.

It was more of the waste of time and opportunity for other deserving fighters like Oleksander Usyk who was not getting his much deserved title shot.

Get this. Including the Ngannou fight, Fury has fought only four times in the past three years. He’s 35 years old and has previously declared retirement.

Plus, sometimes he gets a bit loony and decides he doesn’t want to be a boxer.

Nowadays, the top fighters rarely fight anymore let alone match up with the most deserving contenders. Gone are the days when we would have mega-fights almost every month.

Meanwhile, Usyk has been mouthing off in the sidelines daring Fury to fight him. That is the fight that the boxing world wants.

NGANNOU. Of course, it wasn’t all about Fury’s incompetence. You have to give Ngannou his props. He came in there with a game-plan. Even as an MMA fighter, boxing had always been his strong suit. He wasn’t exactly a Minotauro Noguiera. He was more like a Junior dos Santos who was known for his bone crunching power.

He played to his strengths and kept his composure. True enough he was able to knock down Fury with that one shot knockout power. He fared and performed better than Conor McGregor did against Floyd Mayweather.

Of course, afraid he would get embarrassed, Fury came back and boxed his way to survive Ngannou’s aggression.

Did Fury deserve the decision? Yeah, he probably did enough but only by a smallest of margins.

But truth be told, I wish he had lost so that big lug would have been taught a valuable lesson.

LAST ROUND. It’s on one of my best buddies since we still wore short khaki pants to school, Marcelino Co, who recently celebrated his birthday. Cheers!