Quijano: An eventful month for Pinoy boxing

The actual timeframe is 16 years, but if you put into context that Pinoy boxers have won 15 of our 71 Asian Games gold medals, it feels like eons ago when Rey Saludar won that gold in 2010 Guangzhou Games in China.

ASIAN GAMES. The venue will be at Aichi-Nagoya, Japan and the boxing competition starts around Sept 21. This time around we will be parading elite competition in Olympic Medalists Nesty Pretecio, Aira Villegas, Carlo Paalam, and Norlan Petecio.

The assignment will clearly be difficult, but I think we have the correct manpower and talent to accomplish a breakthrough performance.

Eumir Marcial is part of the team but he is scheduled to fight a professional boxing match in California on Sept. 19. Hopefully- and regardless of the results, he can recover enough to travel and compete.

Personally, I believe that’s a stretch and a bit dangerous, and that seems to wrongfully indicate some level of desperation, but hey, as a self-proclaimed patriot myself- I’m all for it. Anything for the motherland!

SUGANOB. On another positive note, Regie Suganob knocked out former IBF champion Sivenathi Nonthsinga (14-3, 11KOs) in the 5th round of an IBF light flyweight title eliminator in Tagbilaran, Bohol last week.

This was actually a rematch of their 2023 title fight in South Africa which Nontshinga won via unanimous decision.

That loss was the only blemish in Suganob’s ledger (19-1, 8KOs) and he masterfully avenged that this time around.

Suganob was the aggressor early in the fight as he pressed forward and landed numerous combinations early. His feral approach however, cost him a knockdown in the third as got careless and was caught by a sharp counter from South African.

However, he bounced back nicely as he began to work his opponent’s body in the 4th. This investment paid off handsomely right in the very next round as he was able to close the distance and then land several hard shots.

Seemingly hurt, Nontshinga kept on backpedalling until Suganob caught him along the ropes and landed a couple more punches to the head which brought Nontshinga down and definitely out

With the victory Suganob is next in line to challenge for the belt with the winner of Thanogsak Simsri and Pinoy fighter Mark Vicelles. Let’s hope we can make that an all-Filipino championship affair!

LAST ROUND. It’s little cherub Laya Miranda-Carabelle who celebrates her birthday this week.