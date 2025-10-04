Quijano: An ode to the Thrilla in Manila

The date was Oct. 1, 1975, the venue was the Araneta Coliseum, and the event was one of the biggest fights in boxing history. The protagonists were gods disguised as mortals- Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier

Who would have thought that as we celebrate the fight’s 50th anniversary, the nation would once again have a sitting president called President Ferdinand Marcos.

BACKGROUND. The background for this match was replete with side-stories that consequently led to worldwide attention for this fight.

In the Philippines, this was the height of martial law, and President Ferdinand Marcos was of the prodigious mindset that he needed a big event to show to the world that things were alright in his country and what better way to do that than to host the biggest sports event at that time.

As for the protagonists, this was to be their third and final match. Frazier won the first fight, while Ali got his revenge in the rematch. Although they were considered friends a few years back, by this time, both men hated each other to the core. Ali thought Frazier was a sellout to the black community, and he also made fun of his physical appearance, calling him a “gorilla.”

In the lead-up to the fight, more controversy was garnered when Ali introduced his mistress as his wife to President Marcos. This, of course, did not sit well with his legal wife who saw the whole thing on television back in the United States, and so she decided to fly to Manila, which resulted in a shouting match in his hotel.

Boxing-wise, this was also a contrast of styles. Ali, “the Louisville Lip,” was fast and flashy, while “Smoking” Joe Frazier was a brute who kept marching forward, throwing punches in bunches

THE FIGHT. The first few rounds were a symphony of leather and fury. Ali sliced with his jabs while Frazier advanced like a roaring tide.

The rounds bled into one another, with Frazier landing left hooks with malevolent intentions, while Ali at times adopted his vaunted rope-a-dope strategy.

The sweltering heat did not help out either fighter and by the time the championship rounds arrived, both men had lungs gasping for mercy, but neither would yield.

But this was the time that Ali seemed to edge it. He summoned a rally, landing piston-like blows on a weakened Frazier whose eyes were fast swelling shut.

The 14th round came and Frazier’s corner, seeing their warrior’s eyes sealed by the swelling, threw in the towel—signalling the denouement of one of the greatest fights in history.

Ali, collapsing in victory, would later confess it was the closest he’d come to death.

The Thrilla in Manila was a championship boxing match and so much more. While the heavyweight belt was indeed at stake, it seemed like what mattered more to Ali and Frazier was who would be the champion of the other.

