Quijano: Chimaev, Strickland spit fire in UFC 328

It’s time to hide the women and the children at UFC 328 as the adage goes.

And if the weigh-in prior to the fight is a harbinger of things to come, then we are in for unadulterated mayhem as Khamzat Chimaev takes on Sean Strickland for the middleweight crown.

CHIMAEV. Six-foot-two of pure, unrelenting violence. Chimaev doesn’t fight—he hunts. Nine first-round finishes in 15 pro wins. Six knockouts, six submissions. He is also so good at the grappling game that you can think of him as an anaconda ready to squeeze you tighter than your true love.

He dominated Robert Whittaker with a first-round sub in 2024, then dismantled Dricus du Plessis in a five-round masterclass to snatch the title.

Chimaev’s style is a nightmare for any opponent as his explosive wrestling abilities drag you to the mat, where he will viciously ground-and-pound you. He’s the favorite for a reason—undefeated, unstoppable, and ready for a dominant reign.

STRICKLAND. He is the “Unbreakable Philly Shell Assassin.” The older fighter is 30-7, but he’s been there with the best. He holds wins over Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa.

In February 2026, he starched Anthony Hernandez with third-round bombs to remind everyone: he’s still an elite fighter. He’s the ultimate survivor—tough as nails, smart and always fueled by spite.

He’s a master at stand-up fighting as he is a boxing technician with a street-fighter’s soul—unorthodox, unrelenting and almost impossible to break.

The oddsmakers have Chimaev the favorite at -550, but I think this fight is a lot closer than most people realize.

MY TAKE. Chimaev will want to close the distance, take Strickland down and drown him. The latter wants to stay on his feet, unleash that awkward, high-volume striking, and make the Russian pay for advancing forward.

My heart goes out to Strickland and I sincerely hope he does well. But I think Chimaev’s smothering pressure will eventually get to Strickland and wear him out.

The bad blood between these two will boil over but I think this will eventually favor the more methodical fighter.

The kick at the presser wasn’t just showmanship. It was a declaration by Chimaev that he owns this division. Strickland will come out firing. Good for him and his best chance is catch Chimaev early. But I just think the younger fighter has the advantage in strength and stamina and the longer the fight goes on, the weaker Strickland will become.

Don’t blink, it’s going to be savage.

LAST ROUND. It’s on my daughter Jenya Mary Louise, who celebrates her birthday this week. Love you baby, we are so proud of you. Cheers!