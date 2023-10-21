Quijano: Comical spectacle

There’s real professional boxing, and, of course, there’s also Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis.

One half of the infamous Paul brothers —YouTube content creators-turned-fighters — decided to take on Danis, a multiple time jiu-jitsu world champion in a boxing match.

In terms of fight experience, Paul had one previous pro fight which ended in a loss, while this was Danis’ first time to set foot inside a boxing ring.

BEEF. These two have been beefing with each other for some time now and this culminated in a signed boxing match. As the match neared, Danis took it to another level as he started posting unsavory pictures of Paul’s fiancee Nina Agdal online, which added gasoline to the fire.

Danis has been reportedly sued by Agdal, which only led to more trolling on both sides which admittedly got some attention in the fightworld.

Why, you say? Well, there seems to be this unwritten rule that fighters do not sue each other leading up to the fight. Not only could this potentially cause a cancellation of the bout, fighters are supposed to settle their beef inside the ring, as it should be.

THE FIGHT. Truth be told, it wasn’t much of one really, which was a total letdown. To be clear I wasn’t expecting a fistic display of excellence from either fighter but rather I wanted some sort of a caveman-type brawl given all the vitriol these two had for each other.

Paul was disappointingly composed and showed aggression only in a couple of instances when he had the upper-hand. He had a height and weight advantage over the smaller Danis but he didn’t exactly go for broke over this man who had insulted his future wife so much on social media.

As expected, Danis was a clown on top of that boxing ring. This guy could not tell a fishing hook from a left hook and was reduced to throwing feeble punches while occasionally landing with wild haymakers.

For good measure, being the MMA fighter that he is, he also tried a takedown, and in Round 6 went for a failed guillotine choke on Paul. As he fell, Paul attempted to punch his downed opponent. This, of course, created a bedlam as security stormed the ring, leading to the denouement of the fight.

It’s all about expectations, peeps. It was never meant to be a boxing match. But if you wanted a comical spectacle, you got it.

