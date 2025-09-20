Quijano: Crawford’s hand speed proves key vs. Alvarez

The Alvarez-Crawford megafight didn’t disappoint and was truly memorable in terms of significance and impact in the boxing world. Though I predicted Canelo to win via decision, Crawford outfought him, especially during the championship rounds and truly deserved the victory.

THE FIGHT. It was close and deliberate in the first two rounds with both men trying to establish their jabs. I thought Canelo won the first, but I gave “Bud” the second around as he landed a few clean shots.

In the third, things started heating up as both men opened up. Canelo stalked Crawford but Crawford boxed beautifully.

The trend continued in the fourth and fifth with Crawford edging the rounds with cleaner punches.

Canelo however, came back strong in the middle rounds as he scored with several lead right hands and uppercuts.

Crawford would take back the momentum in round 9 as he got the better of a furious exchange at the start of the round.

Canelo however would go on to win round 10 on two judges’ scorecards on account of a few big right hands.

At this point in the fight, it would be revealed that on 2 of the 3 cards, it was dead even. However, Crawford would go on to win the last two rounds on all cards, guaranteeing him the victory.

A few sequences in the championship rounds would prove to be emblematic of Crawford’s win. In round 11, both men exchanged on the inside but after Canelo landed flush, Crawford would retaliate with more volume.

In round 12, Crawford landed more flush shots and had Canelo walking away from exchanges.

In the end, the scores read 115-113 twice (same as mine) and 116-112 in favor of Crawford

THOUGHTS. Much was made of the size difference between the two but at fight night, both men looked similar in terms of physical stature. In fact, I thought Crawford was able to carry his power better into the late rounds as Canelo seemed gassed especially in the championship rounds.

All told, I thought Crawford’s superior hand speed was the telling factor. He just landed more often and his shots looked clean and crisp. Simply put, when you are faster, you have an advantage as you have better reaction time during exchanges

Maybe all the wars in too many nights have caught up with Canelo? Whatever the case, it was Crawford’s night and a truly

phenomenal one.

VERBATIM. “The only real fighters he’s faced were Mayweather, Bivol and Crawford and they all toyed with him.”

-Oscar de la hoya (via social media)

LAST ROUND. It’s on my companero and good friend, Atty Marvin Miralle,s who celebrates his birthday this week. Cheers!