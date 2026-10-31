Quijano: Does Canelo Alvarez still have it

This weekend at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (63-3, 39KOs) steps back into the ring after a 13-month layoff to face off against Christian Mbilli.

If you recall, Canelo lost to Terence Crawford last year and was dethroned, so he steps into this fight as a challenger.

MBILI. This Cameroon-born fighter based in Montreal comes in with a record of 29-0-1,24KOs. He is an inch taller than Canelo and also owns a slight reach advantage in this fight.

As his record indicates, Mbilli has built his reputation on pressure and power. He stopped Maciej Sulecki in the first round in June 2025 to claim the interim WBC belt, then fought Lester Martinez to a thrilling split draw on the Canelo-Crawford undercard.

Prior to that, he outpointed the durable Sergiy Derevyanchenko over 10 rounds in August 2024, landing 193 power punches. He also has an extensive amateur background, including a 2016 Olympic appearance for France.

CANELO. For boxing fans, he really needs no introduction and comes in as a heavy favorite. Prior to the loss to Crawford, Canelo’s recent run included dominant decisions over Jaime Munguia and Edgar Berlanga in 2024 and a workmanlike win over William Scull in May 2025. His last knockout came against Caleb Plant in November 2021.

STYLES. Styles make fights and this is a classic counterpuncher versus pressure fighter matchup. Canelo is usually at his best when his opponents come in heavy so he can sharp-shoot them with counters.

However, Canelo’s output has waned over the years and, if any, his recent bouts showed his power meter has reduced a bit, with both Munguia and Berlanga lasting the distance.

Key factors here will be Canelo’s conditioning after surgery and a long layoff. This will also be Mbilli’s first elite-stage experience as a champion and it remains to be seen how he will fare against someone as formidable and accomplished as Canelo in front of him.

MY TAKE. Assuming there are no surprise early stoppages because both protagonists appear to have solid chins, this fight will probably come down to late-fight dynamics.

Canelo’s championship experience and ability to slow the pace will favor him. He has not stopped anyone in years, so expect him to rely on his ring generalship to carry him through to a unanimous decision victory.

Of course, anything can happen in a boxing match and that’s why they actually fight the fights, as the adage goes. This weekend we will know if Canelo still has it.

LAST ROUND. It’s on Aloha Navarro, who recently celebrated her birthday. Cheers, gaw!