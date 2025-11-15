Quijano: Early thoughts on the NBA season

AS WE hit mid-November 2025, the 2025-26 NBA season is off to an electrifying start. Based on early results, we are witnessing dominant performances from young squads, but we are still experiencing some ripple effects of last season’s blockbuster trades that sent Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis. Add in injuries to key players, and the league’s landscape is as dynamic as ever.

WEST. The West is stacked as usual, and it’s no surprise that defending champs Oklahoma City Thunder are the early frontrunners with a scorching 12-1 record, anchoring the top spot thanks to their elite defense and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP-level production.

The Denver Nuggets follow closely at 9-2, fueled by Nikola Jokić’s master orchestration of one of the league’s most efficient offenses.

A pleasant surprise has been the Los Angeles Lakers, who have leveraged the addition of Luka Dončić to surge to a 9-4 start despite LeBron James being sidelined. Austin Reeves is playing like an all-star and new acquisitions Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart have played decently, providing a perfect complement to Luka’s brilliance.

The San Antonio Spurs are another revelation, sitting at 8-4 thanks to Victor Wembanyama’s two-way dominance, pushing them into contender status.

The Houston Rockets, at 8-3, are also learning how to make the most of Kevin Durant, and I will not be surprised if this team makes it all the way to the Western Conference finals.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks are navigating challenges with Anthony Davis sidelined by a calf injury for his eighth straight game and Kyrie Irving yet to see action. A bright spot is rookie Cooper Flagg, who is showing flashes of brilliance.

EAST. The East features a mix of winning streaks and gritty performances. Detroit is playing well, leading the conference with an 11-2 record, followed by the New York Knicks at 8-4. The Pistons have found success with their two-man pick-and-roll strategy featuring Jalen Duren and Cade Cunningham. Traditional powerhouses Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks are in the middle of the pack, while Boston sits at 11th place and is clearly missing the services of team leader Jayson Tatum.

The New York Knicks are surging behind Jalen Brunson’s orchestration and a tenacious defense, and I pick this team to make it to the conference finals once more.

A sad revelation is the 2025 Eastern Conference champions, Indiana Pacers, who are missing superstar Tyrese Haliburton and in recent games have been beset by injuries to key players.

TRENDS. This early, efficiency and adaptability seem to be key factors, and a good example are the Lakers who are getting the most from their support crew. Injuries — like the ones dealt to Irving, Davis, and Tatum — add layers of intrigue. But by the end of this year, the standings could shuffle fast, but one thing is for sure — this season is brimming with excitement.

