Quijano: First big fight for 2026

It’s time for the first big superfight of the year and it’s between Teofimo Lopez and Shakur Stevenson. This is a highly anticipated clash for the WBO (and Ring Magazine) super lightweight title at Madison Square Garden today and will be a classic stylistic matchup.

Lopez relies on his explosive athleticism, power, and aggression while Stevenson possesses elite defense, footwork, precision, and ring control.

Teotimo first came into the radar when he upset Vasily Lomachenko in a lightweight title fight back in 2020. However, he lost to George Kambosos Jr. in this next match which caused a lot of disappointment since he was unable to follow that up with another spectacular victory. Since then, he has moved up to the superlightweight division and racked up 5 straight wins.

Shakur has held world championships in three weight classes, the latest when he defeated Edwin De Los Santos for the WBC lightweight title.

Here are the keys to victory for each fighter.

LOPEZ (22-1, 13 KOs) “The Takeover” thrives when he can impose pressure, use his athleticism, and land heavy shots. He’s billed as the underdog here but has upset potential if he capitalizes on his advantages. The first key here is for him to stay disciplined throughout the figh as Stevenson’s crafty elusive style is bound to cause some frustration and annoyance.

Next is for him to cut off the ring and close the distance. He has to control the pace here, force Stevenson into exchanges by exerting constant pressure.

Finally, he has to leverage power and timing by landing clean , heavy combinations when opportunities arise. Lopez is the harder puncher and his power could create big moments or even a late stoppage.

If Lopez brings his best version he can make it a war and potentially impose his will.

STEVENSON (24-0, 11 KOs). Shakur is the betting favorite due to his perceived technical mastery. One clear path to victory is by simply outboxing Lopez from range and avoiding exchange. HIs superior footwork and hand speed, make him hard to hit with clean, accurate shots .

It’s crucial for him also to pick his spots, unload combos and reset. By doing this, he will frustrate Lopez which will allow him to capitalize on any mental lapses on the latter’s part.

Finally, he has to outlast Teofimo and this means he has to come in in excellent conditioning. High volume punching while being constantly on the move requires super cardiovascular fitness.

MY TAKE. This fight is going to be won on who is able to impose his style and that is why I am leaning towards Stevenson. Barring any accidents, he has mastered the art of hitting and not getting hit. But make no mistake- Lopez has the skill set to make this fight very close. I just think Stevenson’s style is built for this: superior technique, ring generalship which should allow him to outclass Lopez on points if he sticks to his game plan.

LAST ROUND. It’s on my one of dear friends Siegfred Melleza. Happy bday in heaven bro! Cheers!