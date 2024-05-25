Quijano: Fury finally falls

Like a true epic fight, it featured ebbs and tides seemingly interchanging as the rounds progressed.

In the end, it was ruled a split decision victory for Usyk. No complaints there from fight fans, as close verdicts like this engender more installments. Could we have a trilogy in the making?

THE FIGHT. The first few rounds are close, with Usyk who is six inches shorter trying to bridge the gap and Fury pawing away with his jab. Fury starts to gain the slight edge in the third and fourth rounds as he starts scoring with his jabs and right hands. Fury’s momentum builds up in the fifth as he targets the body of Usyk and finds success.

Usyk comes firing back in the sixth as a right hand stuns Fury. Fury responds and we have a pretty good exchange. Fury gets the better of Usyk and the round ends with him taunting his opponent.

The seventh is another close round with each man landing significant blows.

The eighth round is where Usyk turns it around. He lands a huge right hand which stuns Fury. Usyk follows it up with a barrage. Fury is cut and he tries to fend off the assault, setting up the stage for the most impactful round of the fight.

Usyk is the aggressor at the start of the ninth round. He unleashes an overhand left that hurts Fury.

The big man starts stumbling around the ring, followed by Usyk who unloads his artillery. As Fury stumbles back, he was kept upright by the ropes and the referee rules it a knockdown in favor of Usyk.

Fury is luck to hear the bell to signal the end of this round. Usyk is a bit reticent in the 10th and this allows Fury some time to recuperate, but he continues to pile on the points in the 11th.

Both men are clearly spent entering the 12th round but they still engage fully, neither willing to yield the round to the other.

In the end, the judges have it for Usyk (115-112, 114-113 and 114-113) via split decision.

