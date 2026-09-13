Quijano: Garcia defends welterweight belt

Ryan Garcia successfully defended his WBC welterweight belt against Connor Benn yesterday. Garcia improved to 26-2 with 21 knockouts while Benn fell to 25-2 with 14 KOs in his first world title shot.

THE FIGHT. Both fighters were busy in the first round. Benn came forward aggressively, looking to close the distance and work the body. Garcia met him with his signature left hooks that have defined his career, landing clean shots that briefly staggered the challenger. Benn held his own and fired back but the round was won by Garcia.

Round 2 seemed poised to be more of the same-until it wasn’t.

Garcia landed a heavy left that knocked Benn off balance, then followed it up with a right that put the challenger on the canvas early in the round.

Benn beat the count but rose unsteadily. In a flash, Garcia was on him like a swarm of bees on honey and peppered him with blows while he was pinned on the ropes, which constrained the referee to call for the denouement of the fight.

Some fans online thought the stoppage was a bit early as Benn was still on his feet, but he was clearly absorbing unanswered shots and not effectively defending himself so the ref was correct to step in to prevent further damage.

GARCIA. This was Ryan’s first defense of the belt he won from Mario Barrios in February 2026. He spectacularly delivered on his promise to finish the fight inside five rounds by ending it in two.

After the fight he called out WBA champion Teofimo Lopez for a unification and even sparked a wild scene when Lopez and his father tried to enter the ring. Garcia also mentioned Rolando Romero and Shakur Stevenson as future options.

BENN. He had to cut back to 147 for this fight and prior to the event, Garcia had questioned his punch resistance due to the weight loss.

The results clearly support Garcia’s view. A similar example that easily comes to mind is the De la Hoya-Pacquiao fight.

Oscar was starving himself throughout training camp trying to make the weight as he had previously fought already at middleweight.

In the end, he lost too much weight that by fight time, Pacquiao came into the ring as the heavier fighter. The “Pacman” easily gobbled up “The Golden Boy”

The usual trajectory for a fighter is to move up in weight as he advances in age. The reverse route is deleterious as it is unnatural and atypical for most fighters.

MAGSAYO. In one of the main supporting bouts, our very own Mark Magsayo lost via decision to Mexican-American Andres Cortes via decision.

“Magnifico” just could not get into an effective punching rhythm. Cortes came in with an impressive amateur boxing pedigree and he showed his superior ring generalship throughout the fight.

Although Magsayo was able to land and be effective sporadically, Cortes was able to control the pace of the fight. He closed the distance and dictated most of the exchanges.

In the end, Magsayo tried to rally but it was just too late in the day and Cortes rightfully earned that 97-93 verdict on all cards.

LAST ROUNDS. Are on my favorite lawyer-twins, Carrie Dela Serna-Unchuan and Marie Dela Serna-Teves who celebrate their birthdays today. Cheers guys!