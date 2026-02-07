Quijano: Gem in the rough shines in Bulacao

We had to make our way through a crowd watching another show on a makeshift stage to get to the boxing ring where a crowd of a few hundred people squeezed into the concrete basketball court turned arena—tito’s on plastic monobloc chairs , titas fanning themselves with folded programs, and teenagers recording every moment on their phones.

Last week, Barangay Bulacao hosted “Binukbuokay sa Talisay” promoted by Chao Sy Boxing promotions.

For one night, the sleepy barangay corner became the center of the universe, where dreams are measured in grueling three-minute rounds.

The main event pitted Joperson Trazo (7-2, 2KOs) against Benjie Jabagat (7-2, 6KOs) in the light flyweight division. Trazo was the local kid, trained under the tutelage of Gideon Bacus’ discerning eyes, ably assisted by his sons Tonton and Rashied while Jabagat hails from Davao and is backed by Manny Pacquiao Promotions.

THE FIGHT. At the start, the pugilists sized each other up but it didn’t take long for the fireworks to start as it seemed like Jabagat- as his surname implies, had no reverse in his gearbox.

He came forward with mean intentions, while Trazo opted to box and time Jabagat’s forays. This resulted in a clear distinction between their contrasting styles.

The action was constant and compelling and at ringside with my favorite Judge I was at my happiest that night. Jabagat landed the occasional right-hand bomb that had the crowd “ooing” in admiration but Trazo was always a little bit faster, a little bit better.

Midway through the fight, Trazo started to edge the rounds as he landed cleaner, crisper punches. He also switched to targeting Jabagat’s body midway through the fight and this netted him dividends in the later rounds as the tough Davao boy seemed to slow down. When it was over after 10 eventful rounds, both men were on their feet and Trazo emerged victorious via unanimous decision.

Post-fight, I asked him if he was hurt at any point in the fight but Trazo replied that he wasn’t but that it was their gameplan to box Jabagat carefully as the latter was a dangerous knockout artist.

Afterwards, as the crowd dispersed to an ongoing comedy show, the others probably off to enjoy some beer and videoke,

In places like Bulacao, boxing isn’t just entertainment—it’s sacramental, an escape, and proof that something beautiful can rise from hidden corners and borrowed lights.

On nights like this, when two young men empty their souls in a ring made up of hope and rope, everybody wins. Even if only one hand is raised in victory

LAST ROUNDS. Are on me as I celebrate my 53rd birthday. Cheers guys for your continued patronage of this column. Cheers!