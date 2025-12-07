Quijano: How to ruin a streak

It started out innocently. The class was packed and one of the only remaining seats left was the one in front closest to the teacher in my Humanities class way back in my UP Diliman days.

So I took it. The next day I sat there again. And again.

Before I knew it, I had a nice little streak going on. I noticed some of my classmates were askance about sitting right next to the teacher, but it grew on me and I began to actually enjoy being so close to the inter-actions.

Mind you, there was no seating arrangement and it was on a first-come basis.

STREAK. Then it happened. I was late one day and there was another student who had beaten me to my favorite chair.

I wasn’t exactly pissed. Maybe just a little bit annoyed — at myself actually for being tardy. But it was just a seat and so that’s that.Or was it?

Here’s my point — whatever it is you are doing, whether it’s something so trivial or personal, you know when you got some sort of streak going. And when you get in that groove, you try your best to keep it for some odd reason.

It doesn’t even matter if someone else or the rest of the world notices it. The point is -- it’s your streak and of course you know you are getting some bizarre guilty pleasure keeping it.

LEBRON. But that’s not how Lebron apparently treats it, or as he would like us to believe. Which is a lot of horsedung actually.

The other day, Lebron’s streak of 1,297 consecutive games of scoring at least 10 points came to an end as the game against the Toronto Raptors ended with him having only eight points on the ledger.

But what a way for that streak to end. He actually had a chance to score in the last few seconds, but made the right play by passing it to Rui Hachimura for an open three.

That would have been a great way to end the streak , but you know what — Bron had to ruin it again by his passive-aggressive take.

When asked about how he felt that the streak ended, he said he felt nothing and was just glad that the team won.

Really, Bron? You must think basketball fans are a bunch of doofuses.

In a previous game against the Phoenix Suns, with the Lakers down by 24 in the middle of the fourth quarter with basically no more stars left in the game, Bron came back in to continue chucking shots because he only had six points to his name. After scoring a three-point shot to officially make his tally at 10 points, he abruptly left the game.

Streak intact. And let’s just ignore the fact that he sat out the game before that for injury management. If his health is still a bit of an issue, why the need to play with the game pretty much decide at that point?

Of course, he cared about the streak and this is where Bron drops the ball. It’s okay to care about the streak because the whole world knows you do.

It would have been okay for him to at least acknowledge that he was aware of the streak and trying to keep it so long as it doesn’t affect his team’s chances.

That would have been the perfect response, and the way it ended was also so Lebronesque -- a perfect assist to an open man. A perfect ending to a side story. But you just had to ruin it for all of us.

