Quijano: Inoue vs Casimero becoming farfetched possibility

After a long hiatus, John Riel Casimero returned to action last month with a stunning first-round demolition of Saul Sanchez in Japan.

Unfortunately, that stunning victory came with a haymaker as Casimero once again failed to make weight and, consequently, was meted a one-year ban to fight in Japan.

THE FIGHT. It wasn’t much of one as 15 seconds into the fight, Casimero unleashed a combination that had Sanchez reeling, forcing him to lean forward and touch his gloves to retain his balance, which the referee correctly declared was a knockdown.

Both men seemed to take a quick breather, but as action resumed, they opted to duke it out in the middle of the ring. At around the 1:15 mark, just as Sanchez was trying to unleash a left hook, Casimero beat him to a punch, and Sanchez was down.

He got up at the count of eight but was clearly in a daze. He tried to survive the remainder of the fight, but Casimero pummeled him mercilessly along the ropes.

The right hand that landed flush on the side of his head caused him to wobble, and the ref thought he had seen enough and called for the denouement of the fight with 20 seconds remaining in the first round.

ISSUES. Throughout his career, Casimero has been notoriously plagued with weight issues, the most prominent incident being the 2022 fight against Paul Butler, wherein he was stripped of the WBO bantamweight title for failing to make weight twice.

The ban is imposed only within Japan’s jurisdiction but apparently, the Japan Boxing Commission (JBC) is quite influential and serves notice to the sanctioning bodies to be wary of Casimero

Technically, the ban is not a big deal, as Casimero can always fight somewhere else. But the haymaker of a blow is dealt to us fight fans because this once again becomes a stumbling block to that much-awaited fight against Noaya Inoue.

As we all know, Inoue is famous for almost exclusively fighting only in Japan and has fought abroad only three times.

The Japan ban once again derails that fight, as it will be difficult to coax Inoue to fight Casimero outside of his native country without throwing more money into the mix.

Remember that Casimero is already 35 years old and that window for that superfight is fast closing shut.

LAST ROUNDS. Are on Clemente de Jesus and Phoebe Dofitas of the MTCC Branch 2 Talisay City who are celebrating their birthdays this week. Cheers!