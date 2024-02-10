Quijano: Is the takeover over?

Prior to his defense of the junior welterweight crown against Jamaine Ortiz, Teofimo Lopez (20-1, 13KOs) boasted he would scare off everyone with his performance.

That proved to be terrifyingly accurate as he and Ortiz engaged in a snoozefest the likes of which has never been seen since Guillermo Rigondeaux tried to fend off a marauding mosquito.

Good thing they scheduled it on a Friday, otherwise it would have put everybody asleep on prime time weekend.

TAKEOVER. I really can’t put my finger on what has happened to “The Takeover.”

After defeating the great Vasily Lomachenko in a close fight, he proceeds to get outboxed by George Kambosos.

He then defeats Pedro Campa by stoppage in his next fight but engages Sandor Martin in a life and death struggle.

Next, he wins over Josh Taylor fighting as an underdog and now ekes a gift of a win over Ortiz.

From teasing out to the world a glimpse of world-class talent, Lopez has turned out to be an abject disappointment.

Is the “Takeover,” over?

WEIGHT. Methinks some of his troubles stem from weight issues. He defeated Loma in the lightweight division, but after losing to Kamobosos he moved up in weight to fight Campa.

His weight woes have been made public too, as he has been reported to blow up massively in-between fights. In the natural course of things, that is normal, as a healthy young athlete in his 20s will, of course, grow into his frame.

But that is par for the course for all boxers, and it’s your responsibility to manage your weight and not let it affect your athletic performance.

VERBATIM. “I can say this. People that fear Satan. He’s got nothing on me. I’m going to terrify every single person.” - Teofimo Lopez via badlefthook.com.

LAST ROUNDS. Are on Dara Espina and Jingle Fabroa Knight who celebrate their birthdays this week. Cheers!