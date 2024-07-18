Quijano: It ain’t over till the fat lady sings

Just recently, reports came out that Paradigm’s judgment over Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao to the tune of $1.5 million awarded by an Orange County jury is in danger of being overturned.

To recall, Paradigm had signed Pacman to a management contract, which in turn led to talks about a possible fight with Mikey Garcia and a blockbuster exhibition bout against Conor McGregor, who has an ownership stake in Paradigm.

Neither fight materialized and the Pacman went his own way.

The judgment award came out in the last quarter of 2023, but Pacquiao’s legal team availed itself of a legal remedy in what is called a judgment of non-suit.

Such a remedy is not available in our Philippine legal setting, but for our compañeros out there, I would presume that it would be similar to a motion for reconsideration or a hearing on Affirmative Defenses.

Essentially, Pacquiao’s defense is that there was never a binding management contract in the first place, as it was not filed with the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) and therefore, Paradigm was not licensed as a manager and had no standing to execute a contract.

To us lawyers, this is clearly a technicality that could infirm Paradigm’s cause of action.

You will also recall, that right after this judgment came out, McGregor had been mouthing off on social media about how he owns Manny and that the latter owes him millions.

We shall be following this case with the utmost interest, but for McGregor, it should be another lesson re-learned.

Just like a boxing match, it ain’t over till the fat lady sings.

NEXT CHAMP? Currently, we only have one boxing champion in Melvin Jerusalem, who holds the WBC minimum weight diadem.

We hope to change that soon, as there are upcoming championship fights featuring Pinoy fighters.

But the brightest hope for this Last Rounder will be Dave Apolinario, a southpaw from General Santos City, who will be gunning for the IBF flyweight strap next month against Angel Ayala in Mexico City.

Apolinario is undefeated with 14 stoppages in 20 outings. Ayala is also undefeated in 17 fights with seven stoppage wins.

Ayala is an orthodox fighter, so Dave’s southpaw stance should pose some problems.

Plus, I have always liked our chances against Mexican fighters especially when fighting on Mexican soil.

Don’t ask me why, but that positive attitude had its genesis when Luisito Espinosa exacted revenge over Alejandro “La Cobrita” Gonzales by bludgeoning the latter over four rounds in Guadalajara, Mexico, back in 1996.

LAST ROUND. It’s on Dr. Nimfa Gopico-Tero who recently celebrated her birthday. Cheers Mommy!