Quijano: Let’s go for that happy ending, Manny

It was almost too painful to watch. And though it was billed as an exhibition match and the official verdict was a draw, deep inside you just knew that Manny Pacquiao lost.

That it came against Rukiya Anpo, a former K-1 kickboxing champion making his boxing debut in a three-round exhibition, is probably more of a boon than a bane.

Had Manny been in there with an elite boxer in his prime, things would have ended badly. And we don’t like bad things happening to our national treasures.

THE FIGHT. At the onset, the difference in their respective statures was too palpable. Anpo, standing at 6 feet of hard muscle, advanced behind an orthodox stance, while southpaw Manny -- visibly pudgier than usual, and half-a-foot shorter -- met him in the middle of the ring.

The first big punch was landed by Anpo -- a straight right down the pipe that landed flush. It would be a harbinger of things to come.

Manny tried to land his vaunted left straight but met with limited success as Anpo instinctively retreated every time Manny attempted to come forward, throwing punches.

The first round was clearly Anpo’s as he tagged Manny with several clear shots, while the latter seemed sluggish and struggled to find his rhythm.

Anpo continued his dominance in the second round, leveraging his reach advantage into easy shots that Manny just couldn’t avoid. To his credit, Manny did try to become more active but the accuracy just wasn’t there anymore. The shots that he landed were just too few and lacked the power to threaten the novice pro boxer.

The third round was more action-packed as Manny, perhaps sensing he was not performing up to par, took more risks. He did land some uppercuts that got the crowd excited, but in the process he took in more punishment as well, including a right hand that landed on the side of his head that seemed to stun him.

Truth be told, had that fight gone a few more rounds, it would have been no surprise to witness the Japanese kickboxer’s hand raised in victory.

PHYSICALITY. At first glance, you just knew that it wasn’t the same Pacman you were getting. He had a visibly thicker back, a bigger midsection and the striations that used to adorn his arms were less prominent.

Obviously, age has a lot to do with it, but therein lies the problem. With age goes your physicality, and Manny’s game was always big on this.

Back in the day, he had most of his opponents befuddled as he did things the “wrong way.” He was offbeat and often unloaded while leaning on the wrong foot.

But because of his athleticism and physicality, he got away with it.

He was also faster and stronger than most of his opponents even though they were taller and bigger.

Such was not the case anymore last weekend, and if reports are true that Manny is pining for a shot against Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight diadem later this year, I have to express my deep concern.

Sure, it will be another huge payday for him, and it might be his last, but that fight will take a lot out of him with the potential for it to end wretchedly.

C’mon Manny, let’s go for that happy ending.

LAST ROUND. It’s on Christian Castellano who recently celebrated his birthday. Cheers Noy!