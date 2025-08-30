Quijano: Looking back at Tito Trinidad’s road to glory

There’s only one fight in the horizon on everybody’s lips right now and that is Terence Crawford vs Saul Alvarez in two weeks time.

Aside from being an excellent fight featuring possibly two of the top five fighters in the world today, the fact that Crawford is moving up in weight to take on a bigger, stronger opponent has the boxing world intrigued.

TITO. In light of a fight of this magnitude –it may not be amiss to recall the journey of another great fighter who was on a similar trajectory nearly 25 years ago.

Near the turn of the century, an undefeated welterweight champion decided he had had enough of trying to weaken himself making weight and decided to move up to junior middleweight and eventually to the middleweight division, collecting belts along the way, in a glorious attempt at boxing immortality.

Fresh off a controversial victory against “The Golden Boy” Oscar de la Hoya, Felix Trinidad was very confident of his success; after all, he was unbeaten in 36 fights and his 5’11” frame could handle the added weight.

154. Standing in the way at the 154lbs. division were two young and proud champions, David Reid and Fernando Vargas, both titleholders.

He first dispatched of Reid winning via decision, but not before an early scare as Reid knocked him down in the third. However, Tito came roaring back to knock down Reid 4 times en route to a unanimous decision.

Before facing off against Vargas, he defended his newly acquired WBA belt against Mamadou Thiam, whom he dispatched easily in 3 rounds. If anything, that proved that Trinidad carried his power well into the higher division and that he was just as strong, if not even stronger.

True enough, he proved his mettle again in the ensuing war against Vargas as he managed to emerge victorious in the 12th round after suffering a knockdown in a brutal slugfest.

160. Up next was the middleweight division, and he first set his eyes on William Joppy, an accomplished champion who held the WBA diadem. Unfortunately for Joppy, Trinidad would prove to be a beast as he unleashed raw power and ferocity and stopped Joppy in 5 rounds.

By this time, the boxing world was agog over “Tito” for his amazing feats, romping off win after win against great champions and when it was time to finally face off against Bernand Hopkins, many had him pegged as the heavy favorite.

(to be concluded)

LAST ROUND. It’s on Susan Polvorosa de Jesus who turns a milestone this week and turns 60. Happy Birthday and Cheers!