Quijano: Losing some of the bass

I had the San Antonio Spurs winning this series in six games, but after what I saw in Game 1, I have lost some of the bass in my prediction, but for good, legitimate reasons, if I may add.

TOUGH. Despite having homecourt advantage at the Frost Bank Center, it was a tough 105-95 loss. The Spurs built a strong early edge, leading by double digits in the third quarter thanks to hot outside shooting from Julian Champagnie and up to that point, a solid defensive effort.

They took a seven-point lead into halftime and looked in control midway through the third. However, their offense sputtered when it mattered.

In contrast, New York tightened their transition defense, and forced the home team into tough shots and turnovers. San Antonio scored just 40 combined points in the final two quarters, with a dismal fourth-quarter output while the Knicks closed on an 11-0 run in the final minutes.

SPURS. It was also a brutal shooting night for the Spurs as they went 32-of-89 from the field (36 percent) and 11-of-43 from three (26 percent). While Champagnie went 5-of-6 from deep in the first half, the rest of the team combined for just 11-of-43 beyond the arc.

On paper, Wemby’s output looked to be decent with a stat line of 26 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks, but it came on brutal 6-of-21 shooting (including 2-of-9 from three). He forced shots against a physical Knicks defense, had six turnovers and admitted postgame that he “was bad tonight.”

KNICKS. Their resident superstar Jalen Brunson delivered a superb performance with 30 points, including 13 in the final stretch, when it mattered the most.

Special mention must be given to Karl-Anthony Towns, who added 18 points and 12 rebounds but, more importantly, held his own against Wemby. In fact, there were instances where he outplayed Wemby who looked gassed and lost at times.

FACTORS. Other factors that we have to consider is that the Knicks were both hot and rested. Riding on the wave of a 12-game postseason win streak and coming off several days of rest, the Knicks are on pace for history

On the other hand, despite being the younger team, you have to admit that fatigue after a grueling Western Conference Finals that took 7 games and another tough series against the Minnesota Timberwolves previous to that has to take some steam out of the Spurs.

PROGNOSIS. All told, both teams are capable of playing better and it really came down to execution in the final minutes. There isn’t necessarily a talent gap, the Spurs were right there and had stretches where they looked like the better team. It was more of a cacophony of factors and when you are playing basketball at the highest level, a few small mistakes will be very costly.

What has shaken my confidence though, is that Wemby, for all the hoopla and praise he is getting, clearly still lacks a decent inside game despite his imposing height.

Sometimes, when you are faced with another big man with a lower center of gravity, capable also of blocking your shot, you just cannot shoot over him or go through him.

Granted, he already has a decent touch from the perimeter, but in order for him to will this team to a championship, he should dominate the inside game, as his best supporting cast lacks the stature to match up with New York’s big men.

Of course, it’s only game 1 and the series is far from over — but San Antonio has to respond and make a statement in Game 2, otherwise, this could be over quickly.

LAST ROUND. It’s on one of my dearest friends, Stela Castellano Ostrea, who recently celebrated her birthday. Cheers!