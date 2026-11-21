The NBA (National Basketball Association) season is a little more than a month old, but this early, we can see potential trends and make early assessments. Here are our power rankings as of November 19–20, 2026:

1. San Antonio Spurs- Top tier in both offense and defense. They dominate the glass (second in rebounds) and lead the league in blocks. Plus, they have Victor Wembanyama, who is a clear MVP frontrunner candidate, averaging roughly 28.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 4.1 blocks while shooting efficiently. The growth of the supporting cast has been key, especially their vaunted three-guard look with Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper, and De’Aaron Fox. It seems like their championship run last season, albeit unsuccessful, is paying huge dividends. This early, a young core developing alongside a superstar is shaping

up to be a winning

combination.

2. Los Angeles Lakers - The Lakers own the league’s most explosive offense, powered by Luka Doncic’s historic start. He has multiple 40- and 50-point games and is carrying a massive usage load. Austin Reaves has been an excellent co-star when healthy, and the supporting cast (including Walker Kessler and Quentin Grimes) all provide reliable scoring options. Even when their defense sputters, with their offense alone, this team can beat anyone on any given night.

3. Boston Celtics- They have been excellent after a major offseason overhaul and rank among the league leaders in net rating and have an elite defense. Jayson Tatum has stepped into the primary playmaking role effectively, while a resurgent Paul George will prove to be a nightmare to most opponents with his versatility. The team emphasizes threes and is strong on both ends when healthy.

4. Philadelphia 76ers- The 76ers have the best or tied-for-best record and are a perfect 11-0 in clutch games. The star-studded roster has so far produced wins through sheer talent and late-game execution. So far, the experiment is working, especially because Joel Embiid is healthy. Even though his output has not been optimal, still, his prolific teammates have more than provided elite basketball execution for the most part. They undoubtedly have the best starting five in the league.

5. Houston Rockets - Houston has one of the best offense rankings while remaining competitive defensively. Alperen Şengün has elevated his playmaking and efficiency, and his chemistry with Kevin Durant- who remains an efficient scorer- is improving. Their young core (Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., Reed Sheppard) is also continuing to grow. More importantly, they have shown better ball movement and chemistry than in prior years.

Of course, the sample size for these rankings is still small, and some other teams can still catch up, but for now all five are legitimate contenders with different paths to the NBA Finals.

VERBATIM.“I stand here today as the most awkwardly built world heavyweight champion in the history of the sport. I’m bald, fat, bearded, ugly, slow, ponderous.. But at the end of the day, I get shit done.” -Tyson Fury at press conference to promote fight with Anthony Joshua

LAST ROUNDS. Are on my sis-in-law, Atty Renelda Chanco and a dear friend, Atty Bong Pepito, who both recently celebrated their birthdays. Cheers!