Quijano: NBA preseason thoughts

With a handful of 2026-27 NBA preseason games in the bag we can get a glimpse of what we could expect in the coming season.

Of course, many caveats will apply as most of the lineups are experimental and they are actually inadequate predictors of success or failure, but these first looks can engender questions of what could potentially happen during the season.

Allow me to share my thoughts on some of the teams.

Thunder. Because they are the West’s measuring stick, and they have an intact team, the early preseason results have been unflattering to say the least , as they lost to the New Orleans and the Milwaukee Bucks.

I think they really need to shore up on the wings as the other spots remain pretty solid. But until someone proves otherwise, they are still the team to beat next to the Spurs.

SPURS. In their preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks, they led by 23 but eventually lost 123-116.

Sounds familiar guys?

Their half-court defense and late game poise were in question last year and those should still be the focus this season.

KNICKS. The defending champs lost Mitchell Robinson to the Boston Celtics and their preseason games have been flat as they lost to Philadelphia and Washington. There will always be doubters for this scrappy bunch and now that the East has become deeper, their tribe will increase.

76ers. Speaking of deep, Philadelphia is the ocean with the addition of LeBron James and Jaylen Brown. The first time their starting five shared the floor against Brooklyn, they lost -- but we had a good sampling of the potential this team has.

Lebron had several good assists and created easy looks although there were also several turnovers and timing issues among the starters They are set to open the regular season at Madison Square Garden against the Knicks on Oct. 20, so this is a team that is on the clock with time running out given the massive expectations.

LAKERS. Luka is looking fitter and slimmer and, based on interviews, is quite happy to really have his own team now. However the preseason has so far brought mixed results.

They really have their work cut out but unlike the 76ers who are expected to win as soon as possible, this team has tremendous upside for the next few seasons with Luka at the helm.

VERBATIM. “I didn’t leave my family to lose in the second round. I know that.”

-- Lebron James during media day.

LAST ROUND. It’s on one of my closest buddies Eddy Basa who recently celebrated his birthday. Cheers!