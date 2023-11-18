Quijano: Of harmony and the LA Clippers

I love to cook. It’s more than a hobby for me. It’s a passion. I first realized there’s more to it than just putting food over fire back in college. Ever on a tight budget, I discovered I could eat better food if I actually just cooked it myself.

So over the years I have developed a keen sense of which ingredients go well together and which do not.

For example, ginger goes well into bone broths but not into pasta sauces. Or that you can experiment with different spices when you make kinilaw, but not with garlic.

HARMONY. It’s all about the harmony of things and ingredients. Which brings me to today’s subject of my wrath: The Los Angeles Clippers.

As you might have known already, the recent addition of James Harden has resulted in abject failure. What is disturbing is that apparently, everyone who knows something about basketball saw it coming. Everyone except that is, the Clippers management? Que Horror!

It took them a full season to get Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Russel Westbrook to finally figure out a way to play with each other. And when they did, they were off to a good start this year with the trio having the highest offensive rating in the league.

After taking in the mercurial Harden they are now winless as of this writing.

Why is a team with four MVP caliber players struggling? It’s simple. It’s because they have four MVP caliber players.

TEAM. There’s a reason why basketball is a team sport and the Clippers right now is a poster child for what not to do when you are putting together a team that can win a championship.

For starters, there’s too much duplication. Westbrook and Harden are both point guards who are not effective without the ball in their hands. Even Paul George and Kawhi Leonard play similar positions. And none of them play big.

But PG, Kawhi and Russ were already starting to figure things out. They were healthy and were playing great basketball.

Why you would decide to trade for Harden, a proven playoffs flop who likes to dribble 100 times before deciding whether to pass or shoot totally escapes me.

And I am just focusing on the basketball aspect of this. Don’t get me started on Harden’s off-court antics.

Just like the adage “too many cooks spoil the broth,” too many ingredients can ruin a dish.

In this particular case, I don’t see any way out for this team unless they trade one or two these superstars. Sure, Ty Lue might find a way to make this work by making one come off the bench, but come playoff time, reality will bite.

For me, it’s a no-brainer. Harden’s the odd man out.

