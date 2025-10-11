Quijano: Pereira’s rise from struggles to dominance at UFC 320

That right hand that crashed on Madomed Ankalaev’s head at UFC 320 was thrown not only with the proper amount of torque and technique- it powered through carried by the fury of an avenging storm. Consequently, Alex Pereira regained his UFC light heavyweight crown.

EARLY LIFE. The rough and tough life at the shadowed favelas of São Bernardo do Campo, in Sau Paulo Brazil was where champions like Alex Sandro Silva Pereira were forged.

Born in 1987, Pereira shuffled between from bricklaying and working in tire shops and admitted that alcoholism stole much of his youth. Thankfully, he was able to discover the art of fighting and kickboxing became his salvation. Around this time, he also became known through his epithet “Poatan” for his strikes that shattered like quarried rock.

His kickboxing career amassed him an impressive record of 33 victories with 21 via the abbreviated route. Two of those came against future UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

MMA. With the rise of Mixed Martial Arts, he eventually made his debut in 2015 which resulted in a humbling submission loss. Undeterred, he recovered with knockouts in Jungle Fight and Legacy Fighting Alliance.

He finally made his UFC debut in 2021, at UFC 268. It was a spectacular one as he felled Andreas Michalidis with a flying knee that garnered him a Performance of the Night award.

He continued his meteoric rise at UFC 281 where he dethroned Adesanya in their third clash, a fifth-round TKO that echoed their kickboxing saga.

Adesanya however would reclaim it in a rematch at UFC 287, a second-round knockout that tested Poatan’s resolve.

Realizing he could no longer maintain the weight and risk losing power, he ascended to light heavyweight and this was where he excelled again.

A split decision over Jan Błachowicz paved the way to UFC 295, where he toppled Jiří Procházka in the second round for the vacant title, his stone hands claiming another summit.

He followed it up with successful defenses over Jamahal Hill at UFC 300, a head-kick knockout against Jiri Procházka on short notice at UFC 303, and a fourth-round stoppage war with Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307, shattering records for swift defenses.

However, he suffered probably his greatest setback in March 2025, at UFC 313 against Magomed Ankalaev who unseated him by unanimous decision. Ankalaev at that time was deemed almost untouchable on account of a string of dominant victories and few gave Pereira a chance in their rematch last Oct. 4 at UFC 320.

But “Poatan” surprised everybody as right form the get-go, he rained punches and elbows on Ankalaev who seemed overwhelmed by Pereira’s aggression.

He took the fight to Ankalaev, pushing him back with strikes. At around the 1-minute mark, Pereira landed a right hand that hurt Ankalaev. The latter tried for a takedown but it was stuffed by Pereria, who immediately started raining elbows that forced the referee to call for the denouement of the fight. It was truly an amazing feat and he demolished and dominated Ankalaev who had never been knocked out before.

